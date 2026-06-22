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Home > India News > Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) faces fresh turmoil as six rebel MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s camp at 3 PM, in what is being called UBT Split 2.0. The move is a major political setback for Uddhav Thackeray and could reshape Maharashtra’s political scene.

Six rebel MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s camp. (Photo: ANI)
Six rebel MPs are set to join Eknath Shinde’s camp. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 14:27 IST

Shiv Sena UBT Split: Giving a major setback to former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra politics has taken another dramatic twist, with six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joining the faction led by Eknath Shinde at 3 PM Monday. The move has been called a blow to Uddhav Thackeray, who has been forcing his faction together after the historic split in 2022.

The six members who are presumed to defect to Shinde’s camp include Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh Sanjay Jadhav Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar. Their absence from the Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17 had caused speculation that they were planning to defect.

But why is this seen as UBT Split 2.0?

Critics are also calling this move “UBT Split 2.0” as it is reminiscent of the split in 2022 when Eknath Shinde split from Shinde and took a large chunk of the undivided Shiv Sena. The defection of six members may erode Uddhav’s political and organisational clout.

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Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar have already announced their break from Uddhav Thackeray. Nagesh in a Facebook Live, said that it has become difficult to work in his constituency in the presence of the opposition.

What is Operation Tiger?

The Shinde camp’s ongoing effort to bring UBT leaders into its fold is being called “Operation Tiger.” The term refers to the tiger symbol of the original Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, and reflects the symbolic battle over the party’s legacy.

Uddhav Thackeray hit back strongly, saying there could only be “one Shiv Sena” and accused the rebel MPs of betraying the party and its supporters for power and money. Aaditya Thackeray also challenged the rebels to resign and contest elections again to prove their strength.

ALSO READ: Shiv Sena UBT Crisis Latest News: Uddhav Camp MP Confirms Switch To Shinde Sena, Sanjay Raut Says Rebels Still In Touch

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Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray
Tags: eknath shindeShiv Sena UBT crisisshiv-sena-ubtUBT Splituddhav thackeray

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Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray

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Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray

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Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Split 2.0: Six Rebel Sena MPs Set To Join Shinde Camp At 3 PM, Big Setback For Uddhav Thackeray

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