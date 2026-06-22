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Home > India News > Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs officially joined Eknath Shinde’s camp, calling them ‘6 Tigers’, marking a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray. The move strengthens Shinde’s position, while UBT held a show of strength with MLAs amid rising political tension.

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs officially joined Eknath Shinde’s camp. (Photo: ANI)
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs officially joined Eknath Shinde’s camp. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 17:56 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has suffered a major political setback after six of his party’s nine disgruntled Lok Sabha MPs have formally joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. What makes the move even more remarkable is that it comes after months of rumours about a serious split in the party, as the rebel MPs are expected to secure a place in the Shinde-led faction and establish their position.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, who is the leader of the faction that has taken the rebels, had the MPs on his shoulder and welcomed them as “tigers” saying, “Today, there are 6 tigers present here,” and “these are the tigers fully aligned with my leadership”.

Shinde added that all formalities for their consolidation inside the party had been finalized and harboured no doubts about the initiative taken by the disgruntled MPs. “The six tigers will be now part of a family and we promise 100% support for the traitorous chiefs,” he said.

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Why is this a major setback for Uddhav Thackeray?

The exit of six Lok Sabha MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) has significantly weakened the party, and raised doubts about how much control it has over its outer chamber. The split also tipped the balance to the side of Shinde’s camp, which will rely on anti-defection provisions to meet the two-thirds requirement and successfully defeat disqualification cases. The move marks a turning point in the power struggle in Maharashtra, according to political analysts.

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief minister of Maharashtra, called for a meeting of MLAs and MLCs on Monday night at Shivalay in Nariman Point, Mumbai, during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature. Of the 26 MLAs, 22 were present and four were absent. The gathering was a show of unity to try to head off defections from the party.

What will be Uddhav Thackeray’s next political move?

Uddhav Thackeray has decided to visit the constituencies of the rebel MPs, to meet the voters directly and regain the political ground. The move indicates that the anti-defection provisions will be invoked to meet the two-thirds defectors requirement and disqualifications cases.

The situation only adds intensity to the ever-burning Shiv Sena vs Shiv Sena (UBT vs Shinde). The political realignments are bound to take place, and the current split has shaken the foundation of politics in the state, right up to the next election.

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Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray
Tags: eknath shindehome-hero-pos-11Shiv Sena UBT splitshiv-sena-ubtuddhav thackeray

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Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena UBT Split: ‘6 Tigers Are Here’, Rebel MPs Officially Join Shinde Camp, Major Setback To Uddhav Thackeray

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