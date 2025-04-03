Kanal argues that Kamra’s remarks could incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony, particularly in Mumbai, a city celebrated for its cultural diversity.

Shiv Sena Yuva Sena General Secretary Rahool Kanal has called on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra to cooperate with the investigation regarding his satirical remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his stand-up video, “Naya Bharat.”

“Bail is a right for every citizen. I would request Kunal Kamra to be a part of the investigation and present the facts as a responsible citizen. We will present our facts, and whatever is right as per the law will take its own course,” Kanal told ANI.

Objections Against Kamra’s Content

Kanal has formally written to BookMyShow, requesting the ticketing platform to refrain from selling tickets for Kamra’s upcoming shows.

The letter, dated April 2, expresses concerns over Kamra’s controversial content and its potential effect on public sentiment. Kanal argues that Kamra’s remarks could incite public mischief and disrupt social harmony, particularly in Mumbai, a city celebrated for its cultural diversity.

Legal Scrutiny and Financial Allegations

In addition to the complaint against his content, Kamra is now under legal scrutiny regarding his financial transactions. On April 3, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police received a formal complaint from a Shiv Sena representative, seeking an investigation into Kamra’s income sources.

The complaint alleges that Kamra received funds from various countries through his videos, raising concerns about the origins of his earnings.

Three separate cases have been filed against Kamra at the Khar Police Station, following complaints from the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik.

His recent joke referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor) has further fueled the controversy.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail until April 7, with conditions, after he sought transit bail citing threats following his satirical comments on Shinde.

