Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Shivpuri Boat Tragedy: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Expresses Grief, Assures Swift Action

Shivpuri Boat Tragedy: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Expresses Grief, Assures Swift Action

Eight individuals managed to escape safely, while authorities continue their relentless efforts to locate the missing persons.

Shivpuri Boat Tragedy: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Expresses Grief, Assures Swift Action

Shivpuri boat tragedy


A tragic boat capsizing incident at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri district has left seven people, including three women, missing. The unfortunate event occurred while devotees were traveling to Siddh Baba temple, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation by authorities.

According to Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore, rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Eight individuals managed to escape safely, while authorities continue their relentless efforts to locate the missing persons.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Minister Scindia Expresses Grief

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to social media platform X to express his condolences over the incident. In his statement, he said, “The unfortunate incident of a boat full of devotees capsizing at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri is extremely sad. I have spoken to the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the accident and got information about the current situation.”

Scindia further assured that NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in the rescue operations. “I pray to God that all the missing devotees are safe and their families find strength in this difficult time,” he added. The government has urged locals to cooperate with authorities and has reinforced safety measures at the site.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident while search teams continue their efforts. Authorities have also urged travelers and devotees to exercise caution while using water transport in the region. Authorities are expected to provide more details soon.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: AIADMK’s No-Confidence Motion Against Tamil Nadu Speaker Fails In Assembly Vote

Filed under

Mata Tila Dam boat accident Shivpuri boat tragedy

A tragic boat capsizing i

Shivpuri Boat Tragedy: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Expresses Grief, Assures Swift Action
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

Sunita Williams Is Back On Earth: Can She Overcome The Health Risks Of Space Travel?
U.S. President Donald Tru

‘Promise Made, Promise Kept’: Trump Applauds Crew-9’s Safe Return, Credits SpaceX & Elon Musk
Trump declassifies 80,000

JFK Files: How to Download the Newly Released Kennedy Assassination Files
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

Why Were NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stuck In Space?
Declassified JFK-era docu

What the Newly Released JFK Files Reveal About U.S. Missteps with India
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Sunita Williams Is Back On Earth: Can She Overcome The Health Risks Of Space Travel?

Sunita Williams Is Back On Earth: Can She Overcome The Health Risks Of Space Travel?

‘Promise Made, Promise Kept’: Trump Applauds Crew-9’s Safe Return, Credits SpaceX & Elon Musk

‘Promise Made, Promise Kept’: Trump Applauds Crew-9’s Safe Return, Credits SpaceX & Elon Musk

JFK Files: How to Download the Newly Released Kennedy Assassination Files

JFK Files: How to Download the Newly Released Kennedy Assassination Files

Why Were NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stuck In Space?

Why Were NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Stuck In Space?

What the Newly Released JFK Files Reveal About U.S. Missteps with India

What the Newly Released JFK Files Reveal About U.S. Missteps with India

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips