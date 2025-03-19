Shivpuri Boat Tragedy: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Expresses Grief, Assures Swift Action

Eight individuals managed to escape safely, while authorities continue their relentless efforts to locate the missing persons.

A tragic boat capsizing incident at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri district has left seven people, including three women, missing. The unfortunate event occurred while devotees were traveling to Siddh Baba temple, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation by authorities.

According to Shivpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Aman Singh Rathore, rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Eight individuals managed to escape safely, while authorities continue their relentless efforts to locate the missing persons.

Union Minister Scindia Expresses Grief

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to social media platform X to express his condolences over the incident. In his statement, he said, “The unfortunate incident of a boat full of devotees capsizing at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri is extremely sad. I have spoken to the Shivpuri Collector and Superintendent of Police regarding the accident and got information about the current situation.”

शिवपुरी के माताटीला बांध पर श्रद्धालुओं से भरी नाव पलटने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना अत्यंत दुखद है। Advertisement · Scroll to continue हादसे के संबंध में मैने शिवपुरी कलेक्टर एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक से बात कर मौजूदा हालात की जानकारी ली है। साथ ही नदी में डूबने की वजह से लापता हुए लोगों के तत्काल रेस्क्यू के लिए एनडीआरएफ… — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 18, 2025

Scindia further assured that NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in the rescue operations. “I pray to God that all the missing devotees are safe and their families find strength in this difficult time,” he added. The government has urged locals to cooperate with authorities and has reinforced safety measures at the site.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident while search teams continue their efforts. Authorities have also urged travelers and devotees to exercise caution while using water transport in the region. Authorities are expected to provide more details soon.

(With ANI Inputs)

