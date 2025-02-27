Shivraj Singh Chouhan Focuses For ‘One Nation-One Election’ To Boost National Development

Participating in a seminar focused on 'One Nation-One Election' at the Oriental Group of Institutes in Bhopal today, Chouhan interacted with the students and made them aware of the need for 'One Nation-One Election'.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that continuous elections being held in the country have become obstacles in the progress and development of the nation and a solution to the problem is present in the report of the Ram Nath Kovind committee constituted on the simultaneous elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Participating in a seminar focused on ‘One Nation-One Election’ at the Oriental Group of Institutes in Bhopal today, Chouhan interacted with the students and made them aware of the need for ‘One Nation-One Election’.

Speaking to media persons later, the Union Minister highlighted that due to continuous elections, the growth of the country is inhibited, so it is essential to conduct simultaneous elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Today, I raised my voice in favour of ‘One Nation One Election’ at a program in Bhopal. Continuous elections being held in the country have become obstacles to the progress and development of the nation. Due to frequent elections, growth is inhibited. The strength and energy of the bureaucrats and leaders are wasted enough in elections, ” said Union Minister.

Long-term planning is not able to be done properly. Our officers also move to other states to conduct elections. Unnecessary money is also spent in the process of elections. Many times political parties and governments are afraid to make big decisions due to elections.

“Therefore, it is essential that elections of Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies should be held simultaneously,” Chouhan told reporters.

He further emphasised that a campaign is starting in the country for this purpose.

“The drama of elections every four months should be stopped. All political parties might do anything or not but they are engaged in preparing for the elections on 365 days of a year. When will the country’s development happen? Now the public as well as students are raising the voice for one nation, one election,” Chouhan added.

“I would like to congratulate the students here, who have decided to launch a campaign in favour of one nation one election,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about challenges, the Union Minister said, “There are no legal challenges. In the report of the Ram Nath Kovind committee, there is a solution to every problem. Suppose an assembly is dissolved in mid-term, then the elections will be held for the remaining period, it will not be held for the full five-year term. The way can be found and it will be.”

In addition, the Union Minister extended congratulations to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the successful organisation of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Union Minister said, “Indian culture has emerged as a manifestation of life values and traditions. It is amazing and unprecedented that half of the country’s population took a holy dip in the Mahakumbh.”

This is a faith and it has kept the country united for thousands of years. I congratulate Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his team for successfully organising the Mahakumbh and making the impossible possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: 26/11 Terror Attack Case: Delhi Court Summons Trial Records From Mumbai