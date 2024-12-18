Home
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
SHOCKER! Hidden Camera Found In Noida Play School’s Washroom, Police Arrests School Director

When the teacher confronted the school director, Navnish Sahay, he allegedly failed to address her concerns or provide any explanation.

SHOCKER! Hidden Camera Found In Noida Play School’s Washroom, Police Arrests School Director

A female teacher discovered a hidden camera in the washroom of a school located in Sector 70, leading to the registration of an FIR at the Phase 3 police station.

Following the complaint, the school’s director, Navnish Sahay, was arrested for allegedly installing the camera and streaming the footage live on his mobile phone for 20 days. Authorities are currently investigating the case and have seized Sahay’s mobile phone and laptop to gather further evidence.

 

What Really Happened?

Police have arrested the director of a play school in the Thana Phase-3 area after a hidden camera was discovered in the bulb holder of the school’s washroom. According to officials, a teacher at the school reported noticing something unusual in the washroom on December 10. Upon closer inspection, she found a spy camera concealed within the bulb holder.

When the teacher confronted the school director, Navnish Sahay, he allegedly failed to address her concerns or provide any explanation. She later claimed that the security guard revealed that the director himself had installed the camera.

During the investigation, police discovered that Sahay had purchased the spy camera online. He was subsequently arrested, and a case has been filed against him. The teacher also alleged that she had previously found another hidden camera in the washroom, which she had handed over to the director at the time.

