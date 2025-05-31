Home
Shocker! Man Walks Into Police Station With A Severed Head And Weapon After Beheading Her Sister-In-Law Over Family Dispute

Shocked locals watched in horror as Bimal marched through the streets holding the severed head in one hand and the weapon in the other. Authorities responded quickly after receiving reports and arrested him at the scene.

Shocker! Man Walks Into Police Station With A Severed Head And Weapon After Beheading Her Sister-In-Law Over Family Dispute

Man beheads sister-in-law after scuffle


Authorities in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal arrested a man on Saturday after he was allegedly spotted walking through a local area holding a woman’s severed head, according to officials.

The accused, identified as Bimal Mondal, was apprehended in the Bharatgarh locality of the Basanti area. Police suspect that he murdered his sister-in-law, Nita Mondal, on Friday night, as reported by PTI.

Locals Alert Police After Horrifying Public Display

Witnesses were left stunned when they saw Bimal walking openly with the severed head of his sister-in-law. Locals quickly informed the police, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

According to investigating officers, Bimal and his sister-in-law got into an argument while they were at a nearby open ground. The fight escalated, and Bimal allegedly pulled out a chopper and attacked the woman, eventually beheading her.

After committing the gruesome act, Bimal reportedly walked through the neighborhood carrying both the severed head and the weapon. Several bystanders captured the disturbing sight on video.

Accused Walks into Police Station with Head and Weapon

Despite initial calls from residents, police said the accused voluntarily went to the local police station, still holding the severed head and the murder weapon. Authorities immediately took him into custody.

Early investigations suggest that the brutal crime may have been motivated by a long-standing property dispute between Bimal and his sister-in-law. The police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem examination and seized the weapon used in the attack.

