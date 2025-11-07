Shocking Act Caught On CCTV: Man Brutally Thrashes A Woman After She Tries To Rob His Jewellery Store By Spraying Red Chilli Powder Into His Eyes

In an attempt to rob a jeweller, a woman attempted to assault a jeweller by pouring chilli powder in his eyes in a dramatic scuffle witnessed inside a jewellery shop in Ranip, Ahmedabad.

The jeweller, who was referred to as Soni, responded instantly, and he hit the woman several times as the whole scene was recorded on CCTV.

Ahmedabad Shock: Woman Tries to Rob Jeweller Using Chilli Powder

As the footage shows, Soni was alone in his shop dealing with gold and silver when a woman walked into his shop disguised as a customer. As she entered the building, she tried to pour chilli powder into the eyes of Soni moments after entering the building. Jeweller was able to protect himself on time, avoiding the effect of the powder on his eyes. Soni realised her intentions and got out of the counter and challenged her.

The CCTV footage depicts Soni jumping over the table and hitting the woman several times, which is said to have been more than 20 times, and forcing her out of the store.

In Ahmedabad, a woman tried to rob a jewelry store owner by throwing red chili powder into his eyes. Even after the chili got into his eyes, the owner stood strong. He slapped her 18 times. pic.twitter.com/kMYAMf6Gmk — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) November 7, 2025

Ahmedabad Jewellery Shop Attack Caught on Camera

Ranip Police have cognised the incident and they are tracing the woman on the CCTV footage. An Inspector of Ranip Police Station Ketan Vyas told that Soni has refused to file a formal complaint, but an investigation on the basis of video evidence is being conducted.

PI Vyas affirmed the quote by Dainik Bhaskar when he confirmed that the shopkeeper has refused to file a complaint but the police has embarked on investigation of the woman using CCTV.

The video, which can now be found on social media, depicts the short yet heated conflict that took no less than 25 seconds. The police are seeking to figure out who the lady was and whether she had any accomplices in the alleged robbery.

