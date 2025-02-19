Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal Attack

Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal Attack

A woman visiting Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj was found murdered, her throat slit. The suspect, who accompanied her, is on the run as police launch an investigation.

Shocking Crime At Maha Kumbh: 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Prayagraj, Suspect Escapes After Brutal Attack


Prayagraj police are investigating the brutal murder of a 35-year-old woman who had traveled to the city to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela. She was allegedly killed by the man accompanying her, who is now absconding.

According to Jhunsi SHO Upendra Singh, the woman and the suspect had rented a room in a house in Azad Nagar, citing exhaustion. However, on Wednesday morning, a neighbor discovered the woman’s lifeless body in a shared bathroom, her throat slit with a sharp weapon.

The accused fled the scene immediately after committing the crime. Their identities remain unknown, but during the room rental, they claimed to be from Delhi. The house owner was absent, and the property was managed by a local shopkeeper.

Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem and are scanning CCTV footage to track down the suspect. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the gruesome murder.

ALSO READ: Senior Lawyer Dies Of Heart Attack While Arguing Case In Telangana High Court

Filed under

Delhi couple crime Maha Kumbh crime Maha Kumbh Tragedy police investigation Prayagraj crime news Prayagraj murder woman found dead woman killed in Prayagraj

