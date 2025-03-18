Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali

SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali

In a shocking incident, a momo and spring roll manufacturing unit in Mohali, Punjab, has come under intense scrutiny after a dog’s severed head was discovered inside a refrigerator during a health department raid.

SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali


In a shocking incident, a momo and spring roll manufacturing unit in Mohali, Punjab, has come under intense scrutiny after a dog’s severed head was discovered inside a refrigerator during a health department raid. The disturbing revelation has sparked a full-scale investigation into the hygiene and safety standards of the facility, which has been supplying food to multiple cities for the past two years.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Factory Exposed for Extreme Unhygienic Practices

The factory, located in Mataur village, was producing and distributing over 100 kg of momos and spring rolls daily to Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Kalka. Authorities were first alerted after a viral video surfaced on social media, exposing the deplorable conditions inside the factory. The footage allegedly showed:

  • Workers using dirty, contaminated water
  • Rotten vegetables being mixed into food
  • Reused cooking oil and spoiled meat being stored improperly

Responding to these alarming revelations, Punjab Health Department officials raided the unit and made the grisly discovery that has now shaken public trust in street food hygiene.

Dog Head Discovery: What Officials Say

The most shocking aspect of the raid was the finding of a dog’s severed head, believed to be that of a pug, inside a refrigerator. Health officials and local authorities have clarified that there is no immediate evidence suggesting dog meat was used in the production of momos or spring rolls.

According to reports, the factory workers, allegedly of Nepali origin, might have personally consumed dog meat, but investigations are still ongoing. The severed head has been sent to the Veterinary Department for further examination to rule out contamination of food products.

Authorities Take Strict Action

Following the raid, the Mohali Municipal Corporation imposed fines on the factory owner, including:

  • ₹12,000 for unauthorized slaughter activities
  • ₹10,000 for storing plastic bags illegally

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh stressed the urgency of the situation, stating:
“The health department and municipal teams are taking strict action against food units operating under unhygienic conditions. Apart from issuing challans, we will investigate whether such businesses have valid trade licenses, and further action will follow accordingly. Our primary concern is to protect the public from consuming unsafe food.”

Public Outrage and Consumer Safety Concerns

The horrifying incident has sparked widespread outrage among the public, with social media users calling for stricter regulations and more frequent inspections of street food units. Consumers are now questioning food safety standards, particularly in small-scale food processing units that operate with minimal oversight.

Authorities have urged citizens to be vigilant while purchasing food and report any suspicious activities or unhygienic practices to the health department.

The investigation into the momo factory’s operations is still ongoing, with health officials awaiting the Veterinary Department’s report on the dog’s remains. If any traces of dog meat contamination are found, severe legal action will be taken against the factory owners.

Also Read: Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali

Filed under

Mohali Momo Making Factory

newsx

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space,...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why
newsx

Sunita Williams’ Return: First Glimpse Inside Crew Dragon Capsule, Watch
newsx

With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?
newsx

SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali
Bringing Sunita Williams

How Much Did It Cost SpaceX To Bring Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Home?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space, Watch The Splashdown

Welcome Home Sunita Williams, Butch As They Land On Earth After 9 Months In Space,...

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why

NASA and SpaceX Can’t Control Splashdown Times of Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore—Here’s Why

Sunita Williams’ Return: First Glimpse Inside Crew Dragon Capsule, Watch

Sunita Williams’ Return: First Glimpse Inside Crew Dragon Capsule, Watch

With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?

With Sunita Williams, Who Are The Other 3 Astronauts Returning To Earth?

How Much Did It Cost SpaceX To Bring Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Home?

How Much Did It Cost SpaceX To Bring Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore Home?

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips