SHOCKING! Dog’s Head Found In Fridge In A Momo Making Factory In Mohali

In a shocking incident, a momo and spring roll manufacturing unit in Mohali, Punjab, has come under intense scrutiny after a dog’s severed head was discovered inside a refrigerator during a health department raid.

In a shocking incident, a momo and spring roll manufacturing unit in Mohali, Punjab, has come under intense scrutiny after a dog’s severed head was discovered inside a refrigerator during a health department raid. The disturbing revelation has sparked a full-scale investigation into the hygiene and safety standards of the facility, which has been supplying food to multiple cities for the past two years.

If you eat Momos and Spring Rolls from street food vendors in Mohali, make sure to watch this video! Visuals from Mataur, Mohali, show locals raiding a place where momos and spring rolls were being prepared. These items were being supplied to various fast food stalls across… pic.twitter.com/r5nnGgymSj Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 16, 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Factory Exposed for Extreme Unhygienic Practices

The factory, located in Mataur village, was producing and distributing over 100 kg of momos and spring rolls daily to Chandigarh, Panchkula, and Kalka. Authorities were first alerted after a viral video surfaced on social media, exposing the deplorable conditions inside the factory. The footage allegedly showed:

Workers using dirty, contaminated water

Rotten vegetables being mixed into food

Reused cooking oil and spoiled meat being stored improperly

Responding to these alarming revelations, Punjab Health Department officials raided the unit and made the grisly discovery that has now shaken public trust in street food hygiene.

Dog Head Discovery: What Officials Say

The most shocking aspect of the raid was the finding of a dog’s severed head, believed to be that of a pug, inside a refrigerator. Health officials and local authorities have clarified that there is no immediate evidence suggesting dog meat was used in the production of momos or spring rolls.

According to reports, the factory workers, allegedly of Nepali origin, might have personally consumed dog meat, but investigations are still ongoing. The severed head has been sent to the Veterinary Department for further examination to rule out contamination of food products.

Authorities Take Strict Action

Following the raid, the Mohali Municipal Corporation imposed fines on the factory owner, including:

₹12,000 for unauthorized slaughter activities

₹10,000 for storing plastic bags illegally

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Parminder Pal Singh stressed the urgency of the situation, stating:

“The health department and municipal teams are taking strict action against food units operating under unhygienic conditions. Apart from issuing challans, we will investigate whether such businesses have valid trade licenses, and further action will follow accordingly. Our primary concern is to protect the public from consuming unsafe food.”

Public Outrage and Consumer Safety Concerns

The horrifying incident has sparked widespread outrage among the public, with social media users calling for stricter regulations and more frequent inspections of street food units. Consumers are now questioning food safety standards, particularly in small-scale food processing units that operate with minimal oversight.

Authorities have urged citizens to be vigilant while purchasing food and report any suspicious activities or unhygienic practices to the health department.

The investigation into the momo factory’s operations is still ongoing, with health officials awaiting the Veterinary Department’s report on the dog’s remains. If any traces of dog meat contamination are found, severe legal action will be taken against the factory owners.

Also Read: Sunita Williams’ Homecoming: Gujarat Village To Celebrate Diwali