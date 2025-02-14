Shocking! Ex-Lover Stabs And Attacks Engaged Woman With Acid In Andhra Pradesh

A 22-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh was stabbed and attacked with acid by her ex-boyfriend after ending their relationship. Police are searching for the accused.

A horrifying case of violence has emerged from Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district, where a 22-year-old woman was brutally stabbed and attacked with acid by her former boyfriend after she ended their relationship following her engagement to another man.

The victim, identified as Gauthami, a beauty parlor owner, was assaulted by 24-year-old Ganesh from Madanapalle. According to PTI, the attack took place around 7 AM on Friday in Perampalli village, Gurramkonda mandal, when her parents were away tending to cattle.

Attack Unfolded in Victim’s Home

Annamayya Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Krishna Rao stated that Gauthami had invited Ganesh to her home to talk, but their discussion quickly turned into a heated argument. Enraged, Ganesh allegedly stabbed her multiple times before dousing her with bathroom cleaning acid.

“She got engaged recently and told him that she doesn’t want to continue the relationship,” SP Rao told PTI, confirming that the accused fled the scene immediately after the assault.

According to a statement by the YSR Congress Party, Ganesh, a TDP worker, first attacked Gauthami with a knife before throwing acid on her face. She was set to get married on April 2 in Gurramkonda. The YSR Congress Party has also accused TDP leaders of trying to cover up the crime and settle the case, calling for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Home Minister V. Anitha, and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to take strict action.

Victim in Critical Condition, Hunt for Accused Underway

Local residents alerted the police, and the injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency care. Given the severity of her injuries—seven stab wounds along with burns from the acid attack—she was later transferred to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, police teams have been deployed to track down Ganesh, who remains absconding.

Andhra Pradesh CM Orders Strict Action

Condemning the brutal attack, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed authorities to take stringent action against the perpetrator. “Take all measures to extend better treatment for the victim. The government will stand by the victim and her family,” an official statement quoting the CM said, as reported by PTI.

The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for swift justice against the accused. The investigation is ongoing.

