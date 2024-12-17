Home
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Shocking Human Trafficking Incident: Woman Sells Baby For Husband’s Bail In Mumbai

In a shocking incident, Mumbai Police arrested a woman for selling her three-month-old baby to raise bail money for her husband. Along with her, eight others were arrested for their involvement in a human trafficking racket. The case has raised serious concerns about child exploitation and trafficking in India.

Shocking Human Trafficking Incident: Woman Sells Baby For Husband’s Bail In Mumbai

In a shocking and heart-wrenching incident, Mumbai Police arrested a 32-year-old woman, Manisha Yadav, for allegedly selling her three-month-old baby to raise bail money for her jailed husband. Along with her, the police arrested eight others, who are believed to have been involved in the crime. The incident highlights a disturbing case of human trafficking, leading to the uncovering of a wider racket.

According to police officials, the woman’s husband had been arrested by the railway police in a theft case. During a visit to the Byculla jail, he reportedly discussed the need for bail money with Manisha, who was pregnant at the time. In a desperate move to secure funds, Manisha allegedly decided to sell her baby after giving birth. This tragic decision led to the baby being sold in Bengaluru.

The case came to light when Manisha’s mother-in-law, Pramila Pawar (51), registered a complaint with the Matunga Police. Pawar claimed that Manisha had sold her baby girl for Rs 1 lakh in Bengaluru. Upon investigating the complaint, authorities found that the mother had indeed received the money from the transaction. Shocked by the discovery, Pramila Pawar reported the matter to the police, which led to Manisha’s arrest.

In addition to Manisha, several others were arrested for their involvement in the trafficking ring. The police investigation revealed a web of people connected to the crime, including Sulochana Kamble (45), who worked as a house-help and assisted Manisha in selling her daughter. Other individuals arrested in the case include Mira Rajaram Yadav, Yogesh Suresh Bhoir, Ros hni Sontu Ghosh, Sandhya Arjun Rajput, Madina alias Munni Imam Chavan, Tainaz Shahin Chauhan, and Moinuddin Tamboli.

Authorities suspect that this case is part of a larger trafficking racket, and investigations were launched to track the baby through multiple locations. The police traced the infant’s movement to various places, including Ulhasnagar, Surat, Vadodara, and Karnataka. The case has been registered under Sections 143 (trafficking of person) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with various sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The shocking case has raised serious concerns about the vulnerability of children to trafficking and exploitation, and the desperate measures some people might take under financial pressure. The involvement of multiple individuals in the crime points to the scale of the trafficking racket, highlighting the need for more stringent action to combat human trafficking in the country.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

