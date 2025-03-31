Shocking: Pack Of Human Bones Found In Mangaluru, Police Launch Probe

Human bones found in Mangaluru, police investigate black magic killing in Bihar where a 65-year-old man was burned in a Holika Dahan fire. Suspects arrested, probe on.

In two shocking incidents, a packet of processed human bones was found near a residential area in Mangaluru, Karnataka, while in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, a 65-year-old man was allegedly killed and burned in a Holika Dahan fire as part of a black magic ritual. Both cases have led to police investigations, raising concerns over the origin of the human bones and occult practices in India.

Processed Human Bones Found in Mangaluru

On Saturday night, a packet containing lab-processed human bones was discovered near a residential compound in Kumpala, Mangaluru. The discovery was made by a young man searching for a lost rented costume after a performance at a local event. His unexpected find quickly attracted the attention of local residents, prompting an immediate police investigation.

According to preliminary police findings, the bones were accidentally discarded by a woman employed at the residence of a retired doctor in Mangaluru. She had recently transported household items from the doctor’s vacated house and unknowingly included a packet of laboratory-processed bones. Upon realizing they were unwanted, she discarded them near her property.

While police continue their investigation, questions remain about the origin of the bones and whether any legal violations were committed.

Bihar ‘Black Magic’ Killing: Man’s Torso Burned in Ritual

In a grisly crime linked to black magic, a 65-year-old man, Yugual Yadav, was allegedly killed and his torso was burned in a Holika Dahan fire in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

The Madanpur police station received a missing person complaint about Yadav on March 13. During their investigation, authorities discovered human bones in the ashes of a Holika Dahan fire in the neighboring village of Banger. Upon inspection, they also found charred human remains and Yadav’s slippers at the scene.

A dog squad was deployed, leading police to the house of Ramashish Rikyasan, a self-proclaimed tantric. However, Rikyasan was missing, and his relative, Dharmendra, was taken into custody for giving conflicting statements about his whereabouts.

Police Crack Down on Black Magic Suspects

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with Yadav’s murder, while Rikyasan remains absconding. Authorities suspect the killing was linked to black magic rituals and are intensifying their search for the main accused.

Both cases highlight the mysteries surrounding human bone usage and occult practices in India, with police now working to unravel the full truth behind these disturbing incidents.

