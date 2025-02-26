Home
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  Shocking! Rape Inside Bus Sparks Stir; Protesters, Sena-UBT Leader Vandalise Bus Stop

Shocking! Rape Inside Bus Sparks Stir; Protesters, Sena-UBT Leader Vandalise Bus Stop

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More led a demonstration at the Swargate bus stop, during which protesters vandalized the security office following an alleged sexual assault inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus.

Shocking! Rape Inside Bus Sparks Stir; Protesters, Sena-UBT Leader Vandalise Bus Stop


Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vasant More led a demonstration at the Swargate bus stop on Wednesday, during which protesters vandalized the security office following an alleged sexual assault inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus.

According to reports, Shiv Sena (UBT) activists shattered window panes and damaged office furniture, while women protesters voiced strong criticism against the BJP-led Maharashtra government for its failure to ensure women’s safety.

Justifying the protest, Vasant More stated to the media, “The incident occurred in front of the security cabin. If a woman is raped in front of a security cabin, then no one has the right to sit there.”

The attack has ignited intense political debate, with opposition parties holding the Devendra Fadnavis-led administration responsible for failures in law enforcement and the rising incidence of crimes against women in Maharashtra.

NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule condemned the government’s inefficacy, stating, “There is a police post nearby, and the area is routinely patrolled. Yet, such a grievous assault occurs at Swargate, demonstrating that anti-social elements have no fear of the law. The Home Department has failed to curb crime in Pune. The trial of this case should be conducted in a fast-track court, and the accused must receive the harshest punishment.”

Incident Details

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a Shiv Shahi AC bus that was stationed at the Swargate bus stop, a major transport hub, early on Tuesday morning.

The police have identified the accused as 36-year-old Dattatraya Gade, who remains at large. In response, authorities have deployed eight teams to locate him. Preliminary investigations have revealed that Gade has a prior criminal record, including cases of theft and chain-snatching.

Furthermore, Gade deceived the victim by falsely informing her that her bus to Phaltan in Satara was parked at a different platform. Under this pretense, he lured her into an unoccupied bus, where he allegedly committed the crime before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing the suspect, and the case has intensified demands for enhanced security measures at public transportation hubs.

Read More: Terrorist Attack on Army Vehicle in J&K’s Rajouri: Security Forces on High Alert

