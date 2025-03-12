SHOCKING: Razor Blade Found In Hostel Mess Food, Osmania University Students Protest

Osmania University students protest after a razor blade was allegedly found in hostel mess food, citing repeated food safety issues and demanding immediate action.

A shocking incident at Osmania University (OU) has triggered a massive student protest after a razor blade was allegedly found in a curry served at the New Godavari hostel mess. Furious students gathered on campus on Tuesday night, demanding immediate action from the university administration.

The students, carrying the contaminated food container, blocked the university’s main road and chanted slogans against the hostel mess management. They urged Vice Chancellor Prof. M. Kumar to intervene, citing recurring issues with food quality.

Blades served in dinner! Shocker from #OsmaniaUniversity: Razor blades found in hostel food! Students allege blades and insects are common now in hostel food. Students stage overnight protest. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/GCDyXkuTcx — Aditi Bhardwaj (@Aditi14Bhardwaj) March 12, 2025

Recurring Food Safety Concerns

Protesters claimed this was not an isolated case. Just two days earlier, worms were allegedly found in the cabbage curry served at the mess. Students also recounted a previous incident where glass pieces were discovered in the food.

Chelimela Druhan, an MA Philosophy student and Osmania University ABVP president, criticized the hostel administration, stating, “Every time we raise concerns, we receive empty assurances, yet the problem persists. The mess staff is not following their schedule, leaving students to serve themselves during dinner time.”

High Fees, Poor Facilities

Students also highlighted the deteriorating hostel facilities, particularly the high cost of food that fails to meet quality standards. “We are charged ₹2,500-₹3,000 per month for substandard meals. Despite repeated complaints, the university has not taken concrete action,” Druhan added.

Another major issue raised was the hostel’s irregular water supply, which students claim is affecting their health. “Water tankers are being used, but we have no idea about the source. Students frequently fall ill. We demand a permanent solution, such as installing a borewell,” they said.

Previous Incidents Raise Health Concerns

This incident is reminiscent of a similar case in February when several students at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Telangana reported food poisoning after consuming food from their college canteen. The administration, however, attributed the illness to outside food consumption, stating that only 27 students had been affected.

Following the OU protest, the university has set up a committee to investigate the razor blade incident. Meanwhile, students remain firm in their demand for better food quality and overall hostel facilities, urging immediate intervention from the authorities.

