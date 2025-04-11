Shocking Scam In UP Health Department: Woman Shown As Giving Birth 25 Times, Undergoing 5 Sterilisations

UP health scam exposed: Woman's name used for 25 fake deliveries, 5 sterilisations in 30 months to steal govt funds under NHM schemes. Three arrested, probe underway.

In a shocking revelation from Uttar Pradesh, officials uncovered a scam in which a 35-year-old woman’s name was used to fake 25 childbirths and five sterilisation procedures over just 30 months. The fraudulent scheme was exposed during an audit at a community health centre (CHC) in Fatehabad, where government benefits worth ₹45,000 were claimed using fake medical records.

According to a report by The Times of India, the woman, Krishna Kumari, had no knowledge of the fraud. Her identity was misused by employees of the National Health Mission (NHM) and an outsider to siphon off public funds meant for maternal and health support schemes.

Five Accused, Three Arrested So Far

Police have filed a complaint against five people, including four health department workers. Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday, with the investigation still ongoing. Those named in the FIR include:

Gaurav Thapa – Block Programme Manager

Neeraj Awasthi – Block Accounting Manager

Gautam Singh – Data Entry Operator

Azhar Ahmed – Data Entry Operator at another CHC

Ashok Kumar – The agent who allegedly opened a bank account in Krishna Kumari’s name and withdrew the funds

Dr. Arun Srivastava, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), confirmed that the four accused were posted at Fatehabad CHC on a contract basis. The fifth, Ashok Kumar, is a resident of Krishna Kumari’s village.

Inside Help Suspected in Health Department

Officials suspect that this kind of fraud could not have been executed without insider help. The involvement of nurses, doctors, and administrative staff is being looked into. A health official, quoted by TOI, stated that a wider network may be involved and more cases could surface as the investigation continues.

The fraud involved claims under NHM-run schemes like the ‘Janani Suraksha Yojana’ and the ‘Mahila Sterilisation Incentive Scheme’, which offer financial support for deliveries and sterilisation procedures. The benefits include:

₹1,400 for a rural delivery

₹1,000 for an urban delivery

₹2,000 for a sterilisation surgery

The accused reportedly generated fake bills under these schemes to claim the amount fraudulently.

This scam highlights serious lapses in healthcare monitoring, record verification, and public welfare disbursement mechanisms. It also raises questions about systemic corruption within government-funded health initiatives meant to support rural women.

The CMO has assured a thorough investigation and promised to uncover the full scale of the fraud. Officials are also looking into whether similar frauds have occurred in other centres.

