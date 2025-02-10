Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Shocking Video | 23-Year-Old Woman Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Wedding

23-year-old Parinita Jain died of a heart attack while dancing at her cousin’s wedding in Vidisha. Doctors dismiss Covid vaccine links, citing lifestyle and genetics.

Shocking Video | 23-Year-Old Woman Collapses, Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Wedding


A joyous wedding celebration turned tragic in Vidisha when 23-year-old Parinita Jain, who had traveled from Indore for her cousin’s wedding, collapsed mid-dance and died of a heart attack.

Parinita was performing on the popular Hindi song Sharara Sharara during the sangeet function on Saturday, attended by over 200 guests. Just 30 seconds into her performance, she suddenly collapsed on stage. Family members, including doctors present at the event, attempted CPR, but when efforts to revive her failed, she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared her dead, confirming that she had suffered a fatal heart attack.

Parinita, who had completed her MBA and lived with her parents in Indore, had already faced personal tragedy in the past—her younger brother had died of a heart attack at just 12 years old.

Growing Concerns Over Sudden Heart Attacks

Her sudden demise is part of a rising pattern of younger, seemingly fit individuals collapsing due to cardiac arrest while dancing or playing sports. The tragic incidents have sparked widespread concern, with social media users speculating about possible links to Covid-19 vaccines.

However, medical experts have strongly refuted these claims. Last year, then Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study had ruled out any connection between Covid vaccines and heart attacks. He emphasized that lifestyle choices, family history, tobacco use, and alcohol consumption play key roles in cardiac health.

“Sometimes misinformation spreads and creates false perceptions. Any conclusion must be based on scientific research and data,” Mandaviya said.

Despite these clarifications, the increasing number of sudden heart attacks among young people remains a concern, highlighting the need for better awareness of cardiac health risks.

