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Home > India News > ‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

Mohandas has defended his controversial remarks regarding Jantar Mantar student protesters, claiming his statements were satirical and selectively edited.

‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 19:44 IST

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue T.G. Mohandas has stated that his controversial comments regarding student protesters were satirical and taken out of context. He claimed that clips from his long YouTube discussion video were selectively edited to orchestrate a hate campaign against him. The Kerala leader faced intense backlash after making derogatory remarks directed at student protesters and other citizens who participated in the demonstrations at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. In his video, Mohandas remarked that if he were in control, the protesters at Jantar Mantar would have been shot and killed. He went further to taunt female protesters, making offensive remarks claiming that women who participate in such demonstrations “like to be raped” and would not complain if it happened.  

Mohandas Defends Remarks on Shooting and Women Love Rape

Rejecting all allegations, the RSS leader claimed his statements had been taken out of context. He argued that the controversy was manufactured by social media users on platforms like Facebook, who allegedly extracted a minute-and-a-half-long clip from his 31-minute video to launch a targeted campaign against him. Mohandas further claimed that Malayalam humor, satire, and idiomatic expressions lose their intended tone and meaning when translated into English. Defending his “open fire” comments, Mohandas asserted that they were intended merely as a hypothetical illustration of standard operational procedures followed by authorities when dealing with violent mobs. He also blamed media channels—specifically pointing to MediaOne and Left-aligned social media handles for circulating the clipped footage.

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What Is the Controversy Surrounding Mohandas’s Remarks?

In a viral video circulated across social media platforms, Mohandas explained how he would have handled the situation at Jantar Mantar: “I would impose a curfew in a four-square-kilometre area around Jantar Mantar. Then I would announce thrice for the crowd to disperse. After that, I will shoot. People will scatter away and run for their lives. Some may die, some may suffer disabilities. Within four hours, the situation will be calm. Then I will collect the bodies and take them to hospitals,” he said.  In another clip, the RSS leader made disturbing remarks about mass sexual violence targeting women:  “Gangrapes will happen… In this case, there won’t be any complaints as these are people who like being raped. There are women who like being raped, especially leftists, secular, democratic and proletarians. Now if someone dies during this, they will turn the person into a martyr,” he claimed.  

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‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing
Tags: home-hero-pos-8Jantar Mantar student protest videoRSS leader TG Mohandas remarksTG Mohandas controversyTG Mohandas Jantar Mantar videoTG Mohandas satire defence

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‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

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‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

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‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing
‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing
‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing
‘Shot Protesters & Women Love Rape’ Remarks: RSS Leader TG Mohandas Claims Satire Was Taken Out of Context ; Blames Selective Editing

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