Monday, March 31, 2025
'Should I Call It Emergency?' Akhilesh Yadav While Attending The Idgah In Aishbagh

At a press conference in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticized the heavy barricading imposed during Eid celebrations, questioning the intent behind such stringent measures.

'Should I Call It Emergency?' Akhilesh Yadav While Attending The Idgah In Aishbagh


The spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr was in full display at the Aishbagh Idgah in Lucknow, where devotees gathered to offer prayers and exchange festive greetings. The occasion saw the presence of several political figures, including former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Sharma, and Minister Danish Azad Ansari.

At a press conference in Lucknow, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav strongly criticized the heavy barricading imposed during Eid celebrations, questioning the intent behind such stringent measures. He alleged that the police prevented him from proceeding without providing any justification, calling it an act of dictatorship and even likening it to an “Emergency.” Expressing his dismay, Yadav remarked that he had never witnessed such restrictions on a religious festival, accusing the BJP-led government of governing the country arbitrarily rather than adhering to constitutional principles. His remarks added to the ongoing political debate surrounding law enforcement actions and the broader implications for democratic freedoms.

 

The former Chief Minister also took aim at the BJP government, accusing it of diverting public attention from critical issues such as corruption and governance failures. He referenced a missing IAS officer, alleging that the individual was being sheltered at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Political Commentary on National Issues

Akhilesh Yadav echoed sentiments shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has accused the BJP of spreading misinformation in Bihar and Bengal. He invited the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh to visit Bihar, while also reminiscing about the tradition of sharing sweet vermicelli during Eid, emphasizing the festival’s spirit of unity and harmony.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak underscored the significance of Eid as a festival that fosters brotherhood and harmony among communities. He highlighted Lucknow’s tradition of celebrating festivals collectively, reflecting the city’s rich cultural heritage.

Also Read: ‘Are You Hindu?’ CM Mamata Banerjee Answered ‘Yes,’ But I am Also A Muslim, Watch

 

