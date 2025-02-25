“Show Us There Is No Danger”: SC To MP Authorities Over Disposal Of Chemical Waste From Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site At Pithampur

The Supreme Court sought a response from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding concerns over the disposal of hazardous chemical waste from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy site to Pithampur.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Madhya Pradesh government regarding concerns over the disposal of hazardous chemical waste from the Bhopal Gas Tragedy site to Pithampur.

The court has asked the authorities to provide evidence showing whether necessary precautions have been taken to ensure public safety.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih made it clear that it would not interfere unless the concerns raised by the petitioners were found to be valid.

The matter was mentioned in court in response to a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that directed the transportation and disposal of 337 metric tonnes of toxic waste from the defunct Union Carbide factory in Bhopal to a facility in Pithampur.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on February 27, the same day the state government planned to conduct a trial disposal of 10 metric tonnes.

Court Questions Safety Measures

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the disposal site in Pithampur is near residential areas, and there is a serious risk of exposure to toxic gases. It was also highlighted that the Tarapura village, home to 105 families, is located just 250 meters from the disposal facility, and no steps have been taken to relocate residents.

Additionally, concerns were raised about potential contamination of the nearby Gambhir River, which could lead to severe public health and environmental consequences.

Justice Gavai directed the Madhya Pradesh government’s counsel to review the petition and assess whether the concerns were valid. He further stated that the state must either postpone the trial run or provide proof that all safety measures have been taken.

“If something happens on February 27, it should not be a fait accompli,” remarked Justice Gavai, emphasizing that the government must assure the Court that public safety will not be compromised.

Background

The case originates from a 2004 Public Interest Litigation, which challenged the government’s failure to clean up the toxic waste left behind at the Union Carbide factory following the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

On December 3, 2024, the Madhya Pradesh High Court criticized authorities for not removing the waste even 40 years after the disaster and ordered immediate clean-up. Later, on January 6, 2025, the High Court also directed the media not to spread misinformation regarding the disposal process.

Court took up the matter after the petitioner argued that the High Court ordered the disposal without issuing an advisory or ensuring adequate public safety measures.

The case will be heard again on February 27, 2025, when the state government is expected to provide its response.

