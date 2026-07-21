Showdown at Shambhu: Farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March Halted Amid Police Barricading on Punjab-Haryana Border

Punjab Police on Tuesday sealed the Shambhu Border after a large number of farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi to participate in the proposed ‘Desh Bachao Morcha’ Mahapanchayat against the proposed India-US trade deal. The roads have been closed using cement slabs and heavy barricadings. Visuals from the Patiala side showed a large gathering of farmers at the Shambhu Border ahead of their proposed march against the India-US trade deal in the national capital’s Kisan Ghat under the banner of “Desh Bachao Morcha”.

Why Are Farmers Marching to Delhi Today?

On Monday, farmers staged a protest at the Shambhu Toll Plaza on the Ambala-Punjab highway against the arrest of Gurnam Singh Charuni, National President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni faction).

#WATCH | A large number of farmers reach Shambhu Border (Punjab-Haryana border) ahead of their scheduled march to Delhi today. Visuals from Patiala (Punjab) side. pic.twitter.com/dJtdEt0qti — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026







Speaking to ANI, Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jagbir Singh said that the protesters had certain demands concerning Delhi and that the route, which had been blocked, had now been cleared for traffic.

“They have certain demands concerning Delhi, and in this regard, they had blocked the route from Amritsar to Delhi; traffic flow has now been restored… The situation will be handled as it unfolds. We have made full arrangements to maintain law and order…” Singh said on Monday.

Furthermore, heavy Police deployment at the Shambhu Border (Punjab-Haryana border) and Police barricading are in place ahead of farmers’ one-day march to Delhi today to protest.

BREAKING: So-called farmers have begun marching towards Delhi under the “Desh Bachao March.” Shambhu Border has been SEALED. Haryana Police has DETAINED several alleged farmer leaders.pic.twitter.com/o1QS0vNSrn — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 21, 2026







Will Farmers Be Affected by the India-US Trade Deal? Here’s What PM Modi Said

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister assured members that the interests of farmers would remain a priority and that no harm would come to them.

Addressing the reporters after today’s NDA Parliamentary Party ‘Mangal Milan’ meeting, Rijiju said, “Regarding these agreements, the Prime Minister assured that the interests of farmers would be prioritised; he emphasised that no harm would come to them. He stated that the welfare of farmers remains paramount in any FTA signed with any country, ensuring that these agreements serve the best interests of both the farmers and the nation,” he said.

Rijiju added that the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare. “He also spoke about the FTA and reiterated our commitment to farmers’ welfare — we are taking care of them,” he said.

The Mahapanchayat will be held at Kisan Ghat in Delhi where around 550 farmers’ unions and social organisations from across the country are expected to participate.

Inputs from ANI

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