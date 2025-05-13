Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary Of Bihar, Inaugurates French & German Language Courses In 15 Government Engineering Colleges

Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar, successfully inaugurated Foreign Language Studies (French & German) in 15 Government Engineering Colleges under the aegis of the Department of Science, Technology and Technical Education (DSTTE).

The online event was organized in the Chief Secretary’s meeting hall in the state capital. It was graced by Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary; Dr. Pratima, Secretary, DSTTE; and Shri Ahamad Mahmood, Director-cum-Additional Secretary, DSTTE.

A comprehensive presentation was delivered by Dr. Pratima, outlining the objectives, implementation, and future expansion plans of the project. Following the successful execution of the pilot initiative, the program is set to be extended to all 38 Government Engineering Colleges across Bihar in the near future.

In his address, the Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of foreign language proficiency for engineers, drawing from his own experience in the field. He noted that learning languages such as French, German, and Japanese enhances global career opportunities, cross-cultural understanding, and professional development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He also reflected on the transformative journey of technical education in Bihar over the past decade. Recalling that in 2015, the Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar identified education as a cornerstone of Bihar’s economic and social progress, he cited the vision set under the motto “Aarthik Bal, Yuvaon Ka Hal” (Economic Strength, Solutions for Youth).

Bihar has since made notable strides in technical education, including improvements in infrastructure, faculty recruitment, and curriculum enhancement.

The introduction of foreign language programs in these 15 engineering colleges significantly strengthens students’ global outreach. The Chief Secretary further recommended the inclusion of Japanese language courses to boost employability prospects.

He directed the department to pursue international collaborations with foreign universities and institutions, enabling students to participate in enriching exchange programs. He also encouraged more Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Bihar’s engineering colleges and global academic institutions to promote academic exchange, joint research, and immersive language learning experiences.

With these initiatives, Bihar’s engineering colleges are poised to evolve into Institutes of National Eminence.

Concluding his address, the Chief Secretary extended heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Pratima for her instrumental role in expanding global learning opportunities for Bihar’s engineering students.

The event also featured students confidently conversing in French and German an encouraging testament to Bihar’s growing commitment to technical excellence and global competitiveness.

Principals, faculty members, and students from all 38 Government Engineering Colleges joined the event live from their respective state-of-the-art language labs. As part of the interactive session, students showcased their language skills by introducing themselves and conversing in French and German, demonstrating the program’s success.

The online inauguration witnessed enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from attendees, further reinforcing DSTTE’s vision of improving communication skills and fostering global competitiveness among engineering students.

The Department of Science, Technology & Technical Education (DSTTE) continues to conduct such programs regularly to enhance the capacities and skills of students in Government Engineering Colleges across Bihar.

ALSO READ: MK Stalin, Palanisamy Clash Over Pollachi Verdict: Kanimozhi Slams AIADMK Inaction