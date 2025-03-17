Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Pays Rs 400 Crore In Taxes Amid Ayodhya’s Tourism Boom

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has paid nearly Rs 400 crore in taxes over the past five years, underscoring the rapid rise of Ayodhya as a religious tourism hub. Trust Secretary Champat Rai revealed on Sunday that the amount was paid between February 5, 2020, and February 5, 2025.

A significant portion of the tax—Rs 270 crore—was contributed as Goods and Services Tax (GST), while the remaining Rs 130 crore was paid under various other tax categories. Rai linked this financial upswing to the dramatic increase in the number of devotees visiting Ayodhya following the construction of the Ram temple.

Religious Tourism Transforms Ayodhya’s Economy

Ayodhya has experienced an unprecedented tenfold increase in visitors, solidifying its status as a major pilgrimage center. During the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, around 1.26 crore devotees traveled to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the temple. In the last year alone, the city welcomed a staggering 16 crore visitors, with nearly 5 crore devotees specifically visiting the Ram temple. This remarkable surge in footfall has significantly boosted the trust’s revenue, reflecting in its large tax contributions to the government.

The economic impact of this religious tourism boom has been transformative for Ayodhya. Local businesses—including hotels, restaurants, and transport services—have flourished, while new job opportunities have been created for residents. Rai emphasized that the financial dealings of the trust remain transparent, with regular audits conducted by officials from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

Historic Consecration of the Ram Temple

The completion of the temple marks a significant moment in India’s religious and cultural history. The sanctum sanctorum and the first floor of the temple were completed in January 2024. On January 22, 2024, the idol of Lord Rama in his child form was consecrated in a grand ceremony attended by political and religious leaders from across the country.

The construction of the temple followed a landmark Supreme Court verdict in November 2019, which ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya rightfully belonged to Hindus. The verdict paved the way for the temple’s construction, while also allocating a separate piece of land for a mosque. The ruling was based on findings from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which uncovered evidence of a non-Islamic structure beneath the demolished Babri Masjid.

Ayodhya’s Future as a Religious Hub

The foundation stone for the temple was laid on August 5, 2020, in a grand event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries. Since then, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has managed the temple’s construction and facilitated religious activities for millions of devotees visiting the holy site.

With religious tourism surging, Ayodhya’s transformation is set to continue, bolstering economic growth, infrastructure, and employment opportunities. The Ram temple has not only revived the city’s spiritual heritage but also positioned it as one of India’s most significant pilgrimage destinations.

