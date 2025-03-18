Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma

The Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRIFIR), Gurugram, has announced its upcoming Dr Bansi Dhar Science, Technology, and Innovation Lecture Series, scheduled for March 21, 2025.

The event will feature a lecture by renowned academic and policymaker Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai, who will speak on "STEAMing STEM: Integrating Arts, Humanities and Ethics in S&T Education."

The institute has extended an invitation to Shri Kartik Sharma, Member of Parliament, for his support to promote this initiative. The request, formally addressed by Dr Becky M. Thomas, Director of SRIFIR, highlights the importance of this series in encouraging research, innovation, and knowledge-sharing across various sectors.

Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai to Deliver Key Lecture

Prof. Pillai, a distinguished academic and scientist, has contributed significantly to shaping India’s higher education and research landscape over the past five decades. Currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, he has previously held key positions, including Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Executive Director of NAAC, and Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Mahatma Gandhi University, and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). His work spans education policy, accreditation, open and distance learning, and scientific research governance.

The Dr Bansi Dhar Science, Technology, and Innovation Lecture Series is aimed at fostering discussions on sustainability, industrial advancements, and infrastructure development, aligning with India’s vision for scientific progress.

SRIFIR: A Pioneer in Industrial Research

The Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRIFIR), Gurugram, is a leading research and development institution that has been at the forefront of industrial innovation for over seven decades. The institute focuses on key areas such as clean energy, green hydrogen/bioethanol, applied environmental research, sustainable materials, and construction technology. With a legacy of excellence, SRIFIR collaborates with industries and the government to develop cutting-edge solutions and technology that drive industrial progress.

Honoring the Legacy of Dr Bansi Dhar

The lecture series is named in honor of Dr Bansi Dhar, a visionary industrialist who played a crucial role in shaping the Indian business landscape. As a key figure in the Shriram Group, Dr Bansi Dhar was known for his commitment to integrity, excellence, and societal service. His contributions to various industrial sectors continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs, and this lecture series serves as a tribute to his legacy.