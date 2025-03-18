Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma

Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma

The Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRIFIR), Gurugram, has announced its upcoming Dr Bansi Dhar Science, Technology, and Innovation Lecture Series, scheduled for March 21, 2025.

Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma


The Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRIFIR), Gurugram, has announced its upcoming Dr Bansi Dhar Science, Technology, and Innovation Lecture Series, scheduled for March 21, 2025. The event will feature a lecture by renowned academic and policymaker Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai, who will speak on “STEAMing STEM: Integrating Arts, Humanities and Ethics in S&T Education.”

The institute has extended an invitation to Shri Kartik Sharma, Member of Parliament, for his support to promote this initiative. The request, formally addressed by Dr Becky M. Thomas, Director of SRIFIR, highlights the importance of this series in encouraging research, innovation, and knowledge-sharing across various sectors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prof. V N Rajasekharan Pillai to Deliver Key Lecture

Prof. Pillai, a distinguished academic and scientist, has contributed significantly to shaping India’s higher education and research landscape over the past five decades. Currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, he has previously held key positions, including Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Executive Director of NAAC, and Vice-Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Mahatma Gandhi University, and Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT). His work spans education policy, accreditation, open and distance learning, and scientific research governance.

The Dr Bansi Dhar Science, Technology, and Innovation Lecture Series is aimed at fostering discussions on sustainability, industrial advancements, and infrastructure development, aligning with India’s vision for scientific progress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SRIFIR: A Pioneer in Industrial Research

The Shriram Institute for Industrial Research (SRIFIR), Gurugram, is a leading research and development institution that has been at the forefront of industrial innovation for over seven decades. The institute focuses on key areas such as clean energy, green hydrogen/bioethanol, applied environmental research, sustainable materials, and construction technology. With a legacy of excellence, SRIFIR collaborates with industries and the government to develop cutting-edge solutions and technology that drive industrial progress.

Honoring the Legacy of Dr Bansi Dhar

The lecture series is named in honor of Dr Bansi Dhar, a visionary industrialist who played a crucial role in shaping the Indian business landscape. As a key figure in the Shriram Group, Dr Bansi Dhar was known for his commitment to integrity, excellence, and societal service. His contributions to various industrial sectors continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs, and this lecture series serves as a tribute to his legacy.

Filed under

Shriram Institute

newsx

Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute
newsx

Shriram Institute Hosts Dr Bansi Dhar Science & Technology Lecture Series, Invites MP Kartik Sharma
newsx

Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials
Samsung One UI 7 Official

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To...
newsx

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Journey: From Ball Boy In 2008 To PBKS Captain, He Names His...
newsx

Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute

Holi Celebration Turns Tragic In Bengaluru: Three Bihar Labourers Murdered Over Personal Dispute

Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials

Over 400 Palestinians Killed In Overnight Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza: Officials

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Samsung One UI 7 Official Rollout Begins April 7: Here Is Everything You Need To...

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Journey: From Ball Boy In 2008 To PBKS Captain, He Names His Favourite Player

Shreyas Iyer’s IPL Journey: From Ball Boy In 2008 To PBKS Captain, He Names His...

Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats

Ish Sodhi Reaches Milestone: Becomes New Zealand’s 10th Highest Wicket-Taker Across Formats

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Taylor Swift Receives Tour of the Century Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards But Skips Event

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips