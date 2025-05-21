Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
‘Shut The F**k Up’: Adnan Sami Slams Mansoor Qureshi Over Questioning His Pride For India As An Ex Pakistani

The simmering tensions between critics and defenders of Pakistan’s powerful military found a sharp expression online this week, after a heated exchange between singer Adnan Sami and Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi played out on X.

‘Shut The F**k Up’: Adnan Sami Slams Mansoor Qureshi Over Questioning His Pride For India As An Ex Pakistani


The simmering tensions between critics and defenders of Pakistan’s powerful military found a sharp expression online this week, after a heated exchange between singer Adnan Sami and Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi played out on X (formerly Twitter).

“Spare us the lecture,” Qureshi tells Sami

Qureshi lashed out at Sami, accusing him of hypocrisy and betrayal. “Oh please, spare us the lecture from your golden throne in Mumbai,” Qureshi posted, referencing Sami’s Indian citizenship. “You abandoned Pakistan, switched allegiances, and now bark from across the border like a bitter exile desperate for relevance.”

The statement went on to accuse Sami of being selectively outraged, ignoring India’s internal issues while criticizing Pakistan. “Your rants reek more of personal bitterness than principle,” Qureshi added.

Adnan Sami hits back with fiery rebuttal

Sami, known for his outspoken views against the Pakistan Army in recent years, did not hold back in his response. Quoting Abraham Lincoln, he wrote, “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt!!” and advised Qureshi to “take heed from this advice.”

In a detailed rebuttal, Sami accused Qureshi of lacking facts and understanding. “You have absolutely no clue as to who abandoned who in my story,” he said, dismissing the allegation of betrayal. He further criticized Qureshi for blindly defending the military, calling it a futile attempt to win favour with the establishment. “The writing is on the wall for the world to openly see,” Sami concluded, signing off with a blunt “S-T-F-U.”

The exchange has sparked a wide range of reactions online, with some backing Sami’s criticism of the military’s unchecked influence, while others questioned his moral standing after leaving Pakistan. The spat highlights the deepening divide within Pakistani discourse over the role of the army in civilian life and governance.

