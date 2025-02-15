Siddaramaiah’s Leadership Bid Sparks Tensions In Karnataka Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent assertion that he aims to become the longest-serving chief minister in the state's history has stirred political ripples within the Congress party

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent assertion that he aims to become the longest-serving chief minister in the state’s history has stirred political ripples within the Congress party. His statement, made during a television interview, hinted at his desire to surpass the record of former CM D Devaraj Urs, who held office for seven years and seven months. Siddaramaiah, a staunch proponent of Urs’ Ahinda (minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) ideology, emphasized his longstanding commitment to public service, having presented 15 state budgets and completed a full term as CM from 2013 to 2018.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Internal Party Friction and Shivakumar’s Response

Siddaramaiah’s comments have raised concerns among Congress leaders, particularly Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who has long been seen as a contender for the top post. Shivakumar has been cautious in his reactions, recognizing the growing influence of Siddaramaiah’s loyalists within the party. In response to a question about his own chief ministerial aspirations, he offered a cryptic remark: “Efforts might fail, but prayers never do,” a statement that aligns with his frequent temple visits, often criticized as a nod to “soft Hindutva.”

Support from Siddaramaiah’s Allies

The chief minister’s ambitions have found vocal support from key allies in his administration. Home Minister G Parameshwara and Industries Minister MB Patil have openly backed Siddaramaiah’s leadership, reinforcing their belief that he will not only complete his current tenure but also lead Congress in the next assembly elections. Parameshwara, a senior Dalit leader, stated, “Siddaramaiah will complete his tenure as CM. I sincerely hope he breaks the record for the longest-serving chief minister.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Power Struggles and Party Infighting

The internal rift within Karnataka Congress has deepened, with senior leaders such as Parameshwara, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna reportedly lobbying in Delhi to replace Shivakumar as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief. Shivakumar, wary of potential political maneuvers against him, has been cautious in navigating this power struggle, aware that any shift in party leadership could impact his chances of ascending to the chief minister’s post.

Political and Spiritual Maneuvering

As political tensions continue to mount, Shivakumar has chosen to embrace a different approach. Attending the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj with his family and spiritual guru, he later participated in the Kumbh Mela at T Narasipura in Mysuru, where the rivers Kaveri, Kapila, and Spatika Sarovara converge. Reflecting on his experience, he shared, “I took part in the Kumbh Mela at Triveni Sangama, performed ‘Ganga aarti,’ and prayed to God. I am overwhelmed with devotion after taking the holy dip.” His spiritual engagements are seen as both a personal retreat and a strategic move to reinforce his public image amid the ongoing political storm.

As Karnataka’s political landscape continues to evolve, the brewing tensions between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar could shape the future trajectory of the state’s leadership. With factional rivalries intensifying, the Congress party faces a crucial test in maintaining unity ahead of the next elections.

Read More : Reviving ‘Vaad’: Ancient Indian Wisdom For Constructive Debate In Today’s Toxic Discourse