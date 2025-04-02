Home
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
  Sign Of Relief For Bengaluru, To Witness Rain And Thunderstorms Amid Intense Summer

Sign Of Relief For Bengaluru, To Witness Rain And Thunderstorms Amid Intense Summer

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall for Bengaluru starting today or tomorrow, bringing much-needed relief to residents enduring an unusually hot spell.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall for Bengaluru starting today or tomorrow, bringing much-needed relief to residents enduring an unusually hot spell. The showers are expected to be accompanied by strong winds and lightning, signaling a temporary break from the recent heatwave.

Over the past few weeks, temperatures in the city have hovered around 36 degrees Celsius during the day and 20 degrees Celsius at night. However, following the anticipated showers on Wednesday, the IMD predicts a drop in daytime temperatures to approximately 30 degrees Celsius, offering a much-awaited respite from the heat.

Rainfall Expected Across Karnataka

Beyond Bengaluru, several districts in Karnataka are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall. These include Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kodagu, Hassan, Davanagere, Mysuru, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga.

Additionally, gusty winds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph are expected in Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Chamarajanagar. Rainfall on April 3 is also predicted in Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru, further cooling the region.

A Scorching Summer Ahead for India

While parts of Karnataka may experience temporary relief, the IMD has cautioned that India is heading for an exceptionally hot summer. Nationwide, temperatures are expected to remain above normal until June, heightening concerns about potential water shortages.

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, has warned of an increase in heatwave days across multiple states between April and June. “We do not anticipate El Niño conditions during the monsoon season, but intense heat is expected in the coming months,” he stated.

Heatwaves to Impact Several States

The IMD has identified multiple states that are likely to witness prolonged heatwave conditions. These include Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and the northern regions of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

