Sikh Man Questions 1984 Riots, Rahul Gandhi Says ‘Happy To Take Responsibility For Everything’

During a Q&A at Brown University, a Sikh man confronted Rahul Gandhi over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the Congress party’s past.

In a major admission, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he is willing to take responsibility for all the wrongs committed by the Congress party, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, even though they occurred before his political career began.

The remarks came during a charged Q&A session at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University in the United States, where Gandhi was confronted by a Sikh attendee questioning the Congress party’s past actions.

“You haven’t tried to reconcile with the Sikhs,” the man said, referring to controversial figures like Sajjan Kumar and KPS Gill, and highlighting the Congress government’s dismissal of the Anandpur Sahib Resolution as separatist. “Yet you ask us to fear what BJP’s India would look like?”

In response, Rahul Gandhi said:

“First of all, I don’t think anything scares the Sikhs. A lot of those mistakes happened when I was not there, but I’m more than happy to take responsibility for everything the Congress party has ever done wrong in its history.” #RahulGandhi took responsibility for the wrongs committed with Sikhs by @INCIndia govts during 1984 and after . But couldn’t offer much when it comes to reconciliation with the Sikh community. He was asked question regarding this by Sikh student during student interaction in US pic.twitter.com/kOTekz0JvB — Gurshamshir Singh (@gswaraich6) May 4, 2025

Gandhi also emphasized his longstanding relationship with the Sikh community, saying he has “publicly stated that what happened in the 80s was wrong” and has visited the Golden Temple multiple times. “I have an extremely good and loving relationship with the Sikh community,” he added.

The exchange quickly went viral, with BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya sharing the video on X, writing:

“You haven’t reconciled with the Sikhs,” a young man tells Rahul Gandhi to his face… It is quite unprecedented that Rahul Gandhi is now being ridiculed not just in India, but around the world.”

Gandhi’s comments are being seen as one of his clearest acknowledgements yet of the Congress party’s role in the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, which broke out after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The riots led to the deaths of thousands of Sikhs, and demands for justice and accountability continue to echo within the Sikh community four decades later.

