Thursday, October 31, 2024
Sikkim and Nepal Celebrate Kukur Tihar: A Festival Honoring the Bond Between Humans and Dogs

Sikkim, India, and neighboring Nepal recently celebrated Kukur Tihar, a unique festival dedicated to honoring dogs and the special bond they share with humans.

Sikkim, India, and neighboring Nepal recently celebrated Kukur Tihar, a unique festival dedicated to honoring dogs and the special bond they share with humans. As part of the multi-day festival of Tihar, also known as Deepawali in some regions, Kukur Tihar is the second day and is wholly devoted to celebrating canines. Families and communities pay tribute to both pet and stray dogs by adorning them with garlands, marking their foreheads with a “tika” (a sacred red mark), and offering them treats and delicious foods as tokens of love and respect.

This beloved festival emphasizes the cultural reverence for animals, particularly dogs, which are seen as loyal companions and protectors. Traditionally, dogs are also thought to be messengers of Yama, the god of death, and are believed to guide souls to the afterlife. Honoring them on Kukur Tihar is believed to bring blessings and good fortune. Across Sikkim and Nepal, people of all ages participated in festivities, reinforcing the deep bond between humans and dogs, and drawing attention to the love and care that these animals deserve.

The colorful and heartwarming scenes from Kukur Tihar have also caught global attention, with people worldwide celebrating the way Nepal and Sikkim honor dogs and their role in human lives.

