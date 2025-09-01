LIVE TV
Sikkim: From Military Standoff to Tourism, Doklam to Become Next Tourism Hub

The Government of India added 100 sites to the Ranbhoomi Tourism initiative, including Sikkim’s Nathula, Chola, and Doklam. Doklam, site of the 2017 India-China standoff, will open to tourists in October. Experts stress road improvements and safety measures, aiming to boost Sikkim’s tourism.

Doklam is situated at the strategic tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan. (Picture Credit - NewsX)

Published By: Nibir Deka
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Published: September 1, 2025 20:13:00 IST

The Government of India has announced the inclusion of 100 new tourist destinations under the Ranbhoomi Tourism Destination initiative, and three significant sites from Sikkim—Nathula, Chola, and Doklam—are part of this list. While Nathula has already been open to tourists with necessary permits, the government has now extended tourism access to Chola and Doklam. The decision is especially notable for Doklam, located at the strategic tri-junction of India, China, and Bhutan, which will officially open to tourists starting the first week of October.

Doklam holds historical importance, being the site of a military standoff between India and China in 2017. Its selection as a tourist destination marks a shift towards peaceful engagement and is expected to attract considerable attention.

On a recent visit to the Doklam region, members of the Sikkim Tourism Stakeholders , including prominent tourism figures such as Madan Gurung, assessed the area’s potential. Gurung, in an interview with the media, emphasized the importance of infrastructure improvements to accommodate the growing number of tourists. He mentioned that while some parts of the road from Kupup to Doklam are in good condition, other sections, particularly a narrow 12–13 km stretch, need urgent attention to ensure safety and accessibility.

Gurung further pointed out that Doklam’s unique geographical and strategic significance would offer tourists a one-of-a-kind experience. The opening of this area has the potential to significantly boost Sikkim’s tourism industry, attracting visitors interested in exploring this historically and geopolitically important region.

In addition, a team of tourism experts, led by  Sailesh Pradhan (Advisor, TAAS), and including Madan Gurung, Ritez Chettri, Gopal Chettri, Raj Pradhan, and others, visited Doklam to evaluate its tourism potential. During their visit, the team engaged with army officials to better understand the safety protocols and guidelines required for ensuring a safe and sustainable tourism experience.

With Doklam opening its doors to tourism, the future looks bright for Sikkim’s tourism sector, with opportunities for growth, enhanced infrastructure, and increased visitor interest.

Tags: indiasikkim

