Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Sikkim Marks 50th Statehood Day with Tiranga Rally in Gangtok

Sikkim Marks 50th Statehood Day with Tiranga Rally in Gangtok

On the occasion of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) organised a Tiranga rally in the capital city of Gangtok on Thursday.

Sikkim Marks 50th Statehood Day with Tiranga Rally in Gangtok


On the occasion of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) organised a Tiranga rally in the capital city of Gangtok on Thursday. The rally began from MG Marg and culminated at Paljor Stadium, drawing participation from party members, supporters, and local residents.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The event was held not only to commemorate the historic day when Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union in 1975 but also to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces currently engaged in Operation Sindoor. Carrying the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans, participants walked through the city streets in a peaceful show of unity.

Party leaders highlighted the importance of national integration and reiterated their commitment to the country’s security forces. The rally concluded with a public gathering at Paljor Stadium where tributes were paid to the armed forces for their ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation.

Must Read: Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar Cites Fake Telegraph Report to Praise Pakistan Air Force

Filed under

Operration Sindoor Sikkim Statehood Day

newsx

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port
Justin Bieber denies bein

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex...
Trump's Pressure: Could A

Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?
James Comey deletes post

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?
At Cannes 2025: Anupam Kh

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead...
newsx

Throwback: When India Launched Operation Dost To Help Turkey, But Turkey Took A U-Turn
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Pakistani, Syrian Crew Members Barred From Disembarking At Karwar Port

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex...

Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?

Trump’s Pressure: Could Apple’s Manufacturing Shift Harm The Bottom Line?

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

Was Ex-FBI Chief James Comey’s ‘86 47’ Seashell Post A Coded Threat To President Trump?

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead...

Entertainment

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

Was Justin Bieber A Victim Of Sean “Diddy” Combs? The Singer Speaks Out Amid Sex

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead The Screening Of The ‘Tanvi The Great’

AT CANNES 2025: Anupam Kher Walks The Talk, Giving Red Carpet Some Bollywood Tadka, Ahead

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Gondia Court Acquits Actor Vijay Raaz In 2020 Sexual Harassment Case

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Epic Games Store Freebies: Dead Island 2 And Happy Game Free Until May 22

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Brian Burkheiser Leaves I Prevail After 10 Years: Band Confirms Mutual Split

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom