Sikkim Marks 50th Statehood Day with Tiranga Rally in Gangtok

On the occasion of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) organised a Tiranga rally in the capital city of Gangtok on Thursday. The rally began from MG Marg and culminated at Paljor Stadium, drawing participation from party members, supporters, and local residents.

On the 50th Statehood Day of Sikkim today, a Tiranga rally from MG Marg to Paljor Stadium in Gangtok was held by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha. The rally also extended support to the Indian Armed Forces for #OperationSindoor.

The event was held not only to commemorate the historic day when Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union in 1975 but also to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces currently engaged in Operation Sindoor. Carrying the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans, participants walked through the city streets in a peaceful show of unity.

Party leaders highlighted the importance of national integration and reiterated their commitment to the country’s security forces. The rally concluded with a public gathering at Paljor Stadium where tributes were paid to the armed forces for their ongoing efforts to safeguard the nation.

