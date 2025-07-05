Live Tv
Home > India > ‘Silence For Gaza’: CPI(M) Calls For 30-Minute Daily Phone Shutdown In Solidarity With Palestine

'Silence For Gaza': CPI(M) Calls For 30-Minute Daily Phone Shutdown In Solidarity With Palestine

CPI(M) urges citizens to join the global "Silence for Gaza" protest by switching off phones daily from 9–9:30 PM, showing solidarity with Palestine. The party condemns corporate complicity in the Gaza war and calls this act a form of digital resistance.

CPM calls for a daily 9–9:30 PM phone blackout as a symbolic act of solidarity with Palestine.
CPM calls for a daily 9–9:30 PM phone blackout as a symbolic act of solidarity with Palestine. (Photo credit: News18)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 04:12:07 IST

Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) has officially called on citizens across the country to join a daily 30-minute phone blackout from 9:00 pm to 9:30 pm, as part of the global “Silence for Gaza” campaign. Their symbolic protest mean to show solidarity with the people of Palestine amidst the ongoing Israeli assault on Gaza, that the CPI(M) described as “brutal and genocidal.”

On Saturday, in an official statement issued, the Left party urged people to not just switch off their phones but also abstain from any form of digital activity during the blackout period no posting, liking, or commenting on social media. “Let this collective silence be a defiant refusal to be complicit and a powerful assertion that the voices against war crimes will not be silenced,” the party stated.

CPI(M) highlighted role of corporates

The CPI(M) also showcased the role of multinational corporations in what it called an “economy of genocide,” cites a recent United Nations report titled “From Economy of Occupation to Economy of Genocide.” The report details about how several global companies are allegedly being complicit in Israel’s military campaign against Gaza.

“These corporations feed off our digital footprints, even as they enable genocide. Shutting off our mobile phones for half an hour each day is a small but powerful act of digital disruption,” the statement further clarified.

CPI(M) framed the phone blackout as a form of digital resistance-a peaceful protest against both corporate complicity and the state-sponsored violence. The party said in the statement that such acts are essential to disrupt the surveillance capitalism that fuels and finances oppressive regimes.

The communist party has also urged the activists, student groups, and civil society organisations to join in the campaign and make it a nationwide act of protest.

At a time when global outrage over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza growing, CPI(M)’s appeal adds to the chorus of international voices demanding justice and accountability.

