LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said, “The silence of the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership over this entire episode for the past several days raises several serious questions. Why is the truth being hidden from the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis?”

The AAP Punjab Media In-charge further questioned, “What was Jhinjer’s compulsion and at whose behest did Jhinjer get the ticket booked?
The AAP Punjab Media In-charge further questioned, “What was Jhinjer’s compulsion and at whose behest did Jhinjer get the ticket booked?

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 00:06 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab State Media In-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday questioned the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akali Dal leadership over the serious matter concerning a woman who came from Bahrain and stayed at a sarai in Sri Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar, saying that their silence over the entire episode for the past several days had raised several serious questions. Baltej Pannu questioned why the truth was being hidden from the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis.
 
Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said, “The silence of the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership over this entire episode for the past several days raises several serious questions. Why is the truth being hidden from the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis?”
 
Baltej Pannu said, “Not only have financial irregularities taken place in this matter, but money has also been collected from various office-bearers of the party. Harjinder Singh Dhami avoided stating in his press conference how much money was actually transferred, where this money came from, to whom it was given and what the account of this money is. Harjinder Singh Dhami must answer these questions.”
 
Referring to an audio clip involving Virsa Singh Valtoha and the woman connected with the matter, Baltej Pannu said, “Several shocking facts emerge from the conversation between Virsa Singh Valtoha and the complainant woman. There are extremely serious allegations against SGPC member and senior vice president of the Akali Dal Amarjit Singh Chawla of harassing the woman by keeping her in the sarai for eight months.”
 
He questioned, “How was a single woman given a room in the sarai for so many months while flouting SGPC rules? Can such acts be permitted at that sacred religious place? Who allowed this arrangement to continue for eight months?”
 
Calling out Virsa Singh Valtoha, Baltej Pannu said, “Those leaders who are questioning the character of the victim on social media and television channels, taunting her for not being a ‘Sati-Savitri’ and talking about cases being registered against her, must answer why, when they knew everything, the woman was brought there and kept there.”
 
The AAP Punjab Media In-charge further questioned, “What was Jhinjer’s compulsion and at whose behest did Jhinjer get the ticket booked? If these leaders knew about the entire matter, why was the woman brought there and why was she allowed to stay there for eight months?”
 
Calling the inquiry committee formed by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami a “committee of juniors”, Baltej Pannu said, “What would these junior persons question their seniors or leaders like Virsa Singh Valtoha, who are in the habit of abusing others and carrying out character assassination on social media, as was done with Giani Harpreet Singh and his children?”
 
Baltej Pannu said, “Instead of cooperating with the Punjab Police investigation, they are demanding a CBI probe. The question is, who is being saved? If the intentions were clear, why was the investigation not entrusted to a former Sikh judge or a former Sikh IPS officer?”
 
Pointing out that Sukhbir Badal is the “Chief Custodian” of the SGPC, Baltej Pannu said, “Sukhbir Singh Badal is the Chief Custodian of the SGPC. This matter is not going to end by letting four or five days pass or by trying to suppress the issue. Today, the Sikh intelligentsia and young Sikh community across the world are asking questions.”
 
Warning Harjinder Singh Dhami, Baltej Pannu said, “Dhami Sahib, you have a big bag full of files lying with you, so open it and take a look. It contains the entire record of scams and acts. If those things come out, you will then say that institutions are being defamed.”
 
Baltej Pannu said, “People come to bow their heads at the sacred land of the martyrs, and you will have to answer what happened to a woman there for eight months. The Sikh Sangat has the right to know what happened, who brought the woman there, who arranged her stay and why she remained there for such a long period.”
 
Baltej Pannu said, “If the Sikh community comes together and demands answers, it will become difficult for you to run away from the matter. Harjinder Singh Dhami and the SGPC leadership must answer the questions being raised by the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis instead of trying to suppress the issue.”
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

RELATED News

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

Sejal Group Chairman Mr. Amrrut Shavajibhai Gada Conferred with Atal Udyog Award for Entrepreneurship 2026

Cube Highways Trust raises Rs.1,150 crore through AAA-rated NCDs

Bouncer’s Body Found In Drain, Sent Wife Photo From Auto Then Vanished: Mysterious Death Sparks Murder Suspicion

LATEST NEWS

PIL in Supreme Court Seeking Protection For Right to Hold Peaceful Protests at Jantar Mantar

Nushrratt Bharuccha Airlifted To India After Bali Accident; Shocking Video Shows Actress On Stretcher

75-Year-Old Thane Man Dies During CJP Shivaji Park Protest; What Led To His Sudden Death?

WWE SmackDown (2nd October, 2026) Match Card: When and Where to Watch Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano in Action?

Mumbai Man In Red Thar With Duplicate Number Plate Molests Woman, Injures Another In Kharghar

India vs Brazil: Marquinhos Hails Kolkata Fans as Carlo Ancelotti Calls Historic Clash a Big Test

Ukraine vs Northern Ireland Predicted Line-Up: Can Ukraine Gain Momentum? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

France vs Italy Predicted Line-Up: Can Kylian Mbappe Lead France to Victory? Check UEFA Nations Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Belgium vs Turkey Predicted Line-Up: Will Belgium Continue Flawless Run? Check UEFA Nations League Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

Vijay Varma’s Latest Look Has Internet Talking: ‘Male Uorfi Javed’ To ‘Crime Master Gogo’, Here’s Why

Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu
Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu
Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu
Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu
Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

QUICK LINKS