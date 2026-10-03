Silence from SGPC and Sukhbir Badal on Woman’s Harassment at Sarai Raises Deep Concerns: Baltej Pannu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab State Media In-charge Baltej Pannu on Friday questioned the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and the Akali Dal leadership over the serious matter concerning a woman who came from Bahrain and stayed at a sarai in Sri Anandpur Sahib and Amritsar, saying that their silence over the entire episode for the past several days had raised several serious questions. Baltej Pannu questioned why the truth was being hidden from the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said, “The silence of the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership over this entire episode for the past several days raises several serious questions. Why is the truth being hidden from the Sikh Sangat and Punjabis?”

Baltej Pannu said, “Not only have financial irregularities taken place in this matter, but money has also been collected from various office-bearers of the party. Harjinder Singh Dhami avoided stating in his press conference how much money was actually transferred, where this money came from, to whom it was given and what the account of this money is. Harjinder Singh Dhami must answer these questions.”

Referring to an audio clip involving Virsa Singh Valtoha and the woman connected with the matter, Baltej Pannu said, “Several shocking facts emerge from the conversation between Virsa Singh Valtoha and the complainant woman. There are extremely serious allegations against SGPC member and senior vice president of the Akali Dal Amarjit Singh Chawla of harassing the woman by keeping her in the sarai for eight months.”

He questioned, “How was a single woman given a room in the sarai for so many months while flouting SGPC rules? Can such acts be permitted at that sacred religious place? Who allowed this arrangement to continue for eight months?”

Calling out Virsa Singh Valtoha, Baltej Pannu said, “Those leaders who are questioning the character of the victim on social media and television channels, taunting her for not being a ‘Sati-Savitri’ and talking about cases being registered against her, must answer why, when they knew everything, the woman was brought there and kept there.”

The AAP Punjab Media In-charge further questioned, “What was Jhinjer’s compulsion and at whose behest did Jhinjer get the ticket booked? If these leaders knew about the entire matter, why was the woman brought there and why was she allowed to stay there for eight months?”

Calling the inquiry committee formed by SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami a “committee of juniors”, Baltej Pannu said, “What would these junior persons question their seniors or leaders like Virsa Singh Valtoha, who are in the habit of abusing others and carrying out character assassination on social media, as was done with Giani Harpreet Singh and his children?”

Baltej Pannu said, “Instead of cooperating with the Punjab Police investigation, they are demanding a CBI probe. The question is, who is being saved? If the intentions were clear, why was the investigation not entrusted to a former Sikh judge or a former Sikh IPS officer?”

Pointing out that Sukhbir Badal is the “Chief Custodian” of the SGPC, Baltej Pannu said, “Sukhbir Singh Badal is the Chief Custodian of the SGPC. This matter is not going to end by letting four or five days pass or by trying to suppress the issue. Today, the Sikh intelligentsia and young Sikh community across the world are asking questions.”

Warning Harjinder Singh Dhami, Baltej Pannu said, “Dhami Sahib, you have a big bag full of files lying with you, so open it and take a look. It contains the entire record of scams and acts. If those things come out, you will then say that institutions are being defamed.”

Baltej Pannu said, “People come to bow their heads at the sacred land of the martyrs, and you will have to answer what happened to a woman there for eight months. The Sikh Sangat has the right to know what happened, who brought the woman there, who arranged her stay and why she remained there for such a long period.”