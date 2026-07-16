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Home > India News > Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe

Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe

A 21-year-old worker from Jharkhand died after a concrete lining collapsed inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi. NHIDCL has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

21-year-old worker from Jharkhand died after a concrete lining collapsed inside the Silkyara Tunnel. Photo: ANI
21-year-old worker from Jharkhand died after a concrete lining collapsed inside the Silkyara Tunnel. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 13:33 IST

Silkyara Tunnel Collapse: A 21-year-old worker from Jharkhand died after he got trapped under a collapsed section of concrete (shotcrete) lining inside the Silkyara Tunnel, in Uttarakhand, Uttarkashi district, and the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) said this on Thursday. As per a preliminary report, the mishap happened close to 2:00 am, when part of the tunnel’s concrete lining caved in almost 900 metres from the Barkot side during the ongoing work. The worker remained under the debris and then died during the incident, officials said.

Cause of Concrete Lining Collapse Inside Silkyara Tunnel 

The worker who died in the accident was from Jharkhand, according to the project manager overseeing the tunnel construction.

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“A block of the tunnel’s concrete (shotcrete) lining collapsed about 900 metres inside from the Barkot side. A 21-year-old labourer from Jharkhand died after being trapped under the fallen concrete,” Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



Officials said the exact reason behind the collapse and other details will be known only after the inquiry report is completed.

Tunnel Collapse Under Investigation 

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has started an investigation to figure out the main cause of the Silkyara tunnel collapse. That 4.5-km tunnel is being constructed under the central government’s Char Dham all-weather road connectivity project.

This is not the first time Silkyara tunnel has grabbed headlines; even before that, in November 2023, the tunnel made international headlines. There was a major collapse that trapped 41 workers inside for 17 days.

In the end, all of them were brought out during a large-scale rescue effort where specialist rat-hole miners were boring through the debris so they could reach the workers safely, and then get them out. 

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss 

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Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe
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Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe

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Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe
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