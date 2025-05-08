Congress leader Udit Raj sparks row over the name ‘Operation Sindoor’. BJP slams his comments, calling the name a tribute to Pahalgam terror victims.

A political row has erupted following India’s military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. While the country hailed the action dubbed Operation Sindoor as a strong response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Congress leader Udit Raj sparked criticism over the name of the mission.

Raj questioned the use of the term ‘Sindoor,’ traditionally associated with Hindu married women, suggesting it reflects a specific religious identity and could have been avoided in the naming of a national operation.

“After speaking to intellectual people, I concluded that Sindoor is associated with a particular religion (Hinduism). It would have been better if some other name had been chosen. Anyway, that’s not important, what’s important is that Pakistan has been taught a lesson,” Udit Raj said, as reported by CNN-News18.

According to sources quoted by CNN-News18, the name Operation Sindoor was personally approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The codename is intended as a symbolic tribute to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack many of them reportedly newlywed men who were targeted based on their religion.

BJP Slams Udit Raj’s Remarks

The statement by Udit Raj drew a sharp rebuttal from West Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who condemned the Congress leader’s remarks as “ignorant.”

“Look at the person speaking he is a fool, an ignorant person. The way our 26 fellow Indians were killed in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor is the fitting reply to that,” Paul said in her response.

She emphasized that the codename was far more than a religious reference it was a powerful expression of grief and resilience.

“This is not a weak India; this is PM Modi’s strong India. The way sindoor was wiped off from the foreheads of so many women, this operation was a befitting answer to that,” Paul added.

Symbolism and Political Sensitivity

While the military operation received widespread support across the country, the debate over its name highlights the sensitivity of using religious or cultural symbols in national policy and defense matters. However, for the government, the name was a direct and emotional message—honoring the victims of the Pahalgam attack, whose deaths shook the nation and drew international outrage.

As India continues to defend its stance on terrorism, Operation Sindoor stands out not only for its military precision reportedly destroying nine terror camps in just 25 minutes but also for its strong symbolism in the face of tragedy.

