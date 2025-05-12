Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
‘Sindoor Is An Emotion Now’: 17 Baby Girls In UP Named Sindoor After Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor

Inspired by India’s military action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, at least 17 families in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district have chosen to name their newborn daughters “Sindoor” — a name now carrying deep patriotic significance.

Inspired by India’s military action against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, at least 17 families in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district have chosen to name their newborn daughters “Sindoor” — a name now carrying deep patriotic significance.

Over just two days — May 10 and 11 — at Kushinagar Medical College, 17 baby girls were born and all of them were given the same name: Sindoor. Their families say it’s their way of paying tribute to the Indian Army’s strong response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor Sparks Emotional Reactions

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on civilians at Baisaran meadow near the tourist hub of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The horrifying attack claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists, and left several others injured.

In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. The mission targeted and destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Since then, the term “Sindoor” has become more than just the name of an operation — it has turned into a symbol of pride and sacrifice for many.

“Sindoor Is Not Just a Word, It’s an Emotion Now”

Dr R.K. Shahi, Principal of Kushinagar Medical College, confirmed the development. “As many as 17 newborn girls born in a span of two days — on May 10 and 11 — in Kushinagar Medical College have been named Sindoor by their family members,” he told PTI on Monday.

One of the mothers, Archana Shahi from Kushinagar, said she was deeply moved by the army’s response to the terror strike. “Following the Pahalgam attack, the lives of a number of married women were ruined when they lost their husbands. Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor in response to that. We are proud of this. Now, Sindoor is not a word but an emotion. So we have decided to name our daughter Sindoor,” she said.

Her husband, Ajit Shahi, added that they had already decided on the name before their baby was born.

“Archana and I had thought of the name even before our daughter was born. This word is an inspiration for us,” he said.

A Community Comes Together in Tribute

The trend doesn’t stop with the Shahis. Across nearby villages and towns, other families have made similar decisions. Madan Gupta from Padrauna said his daughter-in-law Kajal Gupta was moved by the news of the military operation and immediately decided to name her child Sindoor.

“That way, we will not only remember this operation but also celebrate this day,” Gupta said.

From Bhathahi Babu village, a man named Vyasmuni shared his own reason for choosing the name. He believes naming his daughter Sindoor will one day inspire her to be a courageous and responsible citizen.

“When my daughter grows up, she will understand the true meaning of this word and present herself as a dutiful woman for Mother India,” he said.

Priyanka Devi, also from Padrauna, joined the list of mothers choosing to honor the military in this deeply personal way.

A Name That Now Stands for Strength

Traditionally, sindoor refers to the red vermillion powder worn by married Hindu women in India — a symbol of marital commitment and dignity. But after the military strike, the word has taken on new meaning, especially for the families directly or emotionally impacted by the attack in Pahalgam.

Operation Sindoor, named perhaps to reflect both the loss of married women and the idea of national duty, now lives on not only in military history but in the lives of 17 little girls — each carrying a name that symbolizes resilience, patriotism, and honor.

