Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Singapore Urges Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel To Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan

the Indian Army continues to monitor Pakistan’s ceasefire violations closely. Defence officials confirmed that Indian forces launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack.

In light of escalating regional tensions following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in Singapore has issued a travel advisory urging citizens to defer all non-essential travel to India’s Jammu & Kashmir and to Pakistan. “In view of the volatile security situation between India and Pakistan, Singaporeans are advised to defer all non-essential travel to Jammu & Kashmir in India, and to Pakistan. Travellers should exercise precaution, especially at the border regions between Pakistan and India,” the advisory stated. The statement follows intensified military activities and ceasefire violations reported along the Line of Control (LoC).

Advisory Urges Vigilance And Precaution

The MFA also advised Singaporeans currently in India or Pakistan to remain vigilant and prioritize their safety. “Singaporeans in India and Pakistan are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions for personal safety, including avoiding large gatherings, monitoring local news closely, heeding instructions of local authorities, and eRegistering with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg,” the advisory continued. The ministry emphasized the need for citizens to stay informed and connected with official channels.

Emergency Contact Information Provided

The travel advisory included full contact details for Singapore’s diplomatic missions in India for citizens requiring assistance. These include:

  • High Commission in New Delhi: +91-981-020-3595 (24-hour), +91-11-4600-0800,
  • Consulate-General in Chennai: +91-984-003-3136 (24-hour), +91-44-2815-8207,
  • Consulate-General in Mumbai: +91-829-103-2836 (24-hour), +91-22-6150-2900,

Indian Army Monitors Cross-Border Situation

Meanwhile, the Indian Army continues to monitor Pakistan’s ceasefire violations closely. Defence officials confirmed that Indian forces launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam attack. Military officials have maintained high alert along the LoC as shelling and artillery fire continue in several sectors.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Pakistan Resorts To Cross Border Shelling In Kupwara And Karnah Area of J&K On Second Day After Op Sindoor

