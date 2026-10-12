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Home > India News > SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected

SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected

The CJI’s office reportedly communicated to Congress leaders that the SIR matter is already sub judice with  CJI Surya Kant himself heading the bench hearing the case. The sources said that the CJI cannot issue directions on a matter that is already pending before the court.

The latest development comes amid continuing political and legal scrutiny of the Election Commission regarding controversial SIR exercise
The latest development comes amid continuing political and legal scrutiny of the Election Commission regarding controversial SIR exercise

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:05 IST

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant’s office has rejected a request by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for an appointment to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sources said.
 
Earlier, Congress president Kharge had said that the two leaders would meet the CJI between 4 pm and 5 pm to raise concerns over the SIR exercise in different states. However, the CJI’s office informed them about the rejection of the appointment request. The reasons to reject the appointment request was communicated to Congress leaders through email, sources added.
 
The CJI’s office reportedly communicated to Congress leaders that the SIR matter is already sub judice with  CJI Surya Kant himself heading the bench hearing the case. The sources said that the CJI cannot issue directions on a matter that is already pending before the court. 
 
The CJI office also clarified that Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are free to approach the Supreme Court through the judicial means to raise their concerns regarding the issue.
 
The SIR matter is already scheduled for hearing on Tuesday. The CJI’s office further indicated that the leaders are free to seek judicial protection of fundamental rights through the appropriate legal process.
 
The latest development comes amid continuing political and legal scrutiny of the Election Commission regarding controversial SIR exercise, which has triggered concerns among opposition parties over discrepancies in electoral rolls including voter deletion and exclusion of eligible voters.
Protests by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), opposition parties and civil society activists have rocked Delhi in the last one week with the activists demanding resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over ‘vote theft’ allegation. 
Congress, the main Opposition Party, has argued that the discrepancies of the SIR exercise questions integrity of the electoral rolls. The party claims protection of voting rights are central to the democratic process and when the eligible voting right are violated, it gives rises to authoritarian system.
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SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected
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SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected

SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected

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SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected
SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected
SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected
SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected
SIR Controversy: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s Request to Meet CJI Surya Kant Rejected

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