SIR Controversy: Supreme Court Agrees to Early Hearing of Plea Seeking Suspension of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Supreme Court has agreed to an early listing of a plea seeking the suspension of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and challenging the manner in which powers vested in the Election Commission of India (ECI) are being exercised. This comes in the backdrop of a bombshell report in Indian Express highlighting disagreements among election commissioners on multiple issues regarding SIR.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant agreed to hear the matter next week after senior advocate Vikas Singh mentioned the plea for urgent listing on behalf of petitioner Rakesh Kumar Singh.

The fresh petition seeks an interim direction restraining Gyanesh Kumar from functioning as CEC. The pleas also seeks a declaration that decisions and powers vested collectively in the Election Commission cannot be taken or exercised unilaterally by its Chairman.

During the hearing, senior advocate Vikas Singh submitted that if the Commission had not taken a unanimous decision on matters within its jurisdiction, it would constitute a serious issue. The petition raises questions over the decision-making process within the poll panel.

The petition in the case has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The petition refers to reported objections raised by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over several decisions attributed to the ECI. According to the petition, the two Election Commissioners recorded at least 14 objections between October 2025 and August 2026 concerning decisions allegedly taken without their approval.

The matter is expected to be heard by a three-judge bench headed by CJI Surya Kant next week.

Second petition before Supreme Court

This is the second petition in the apex court raising questions over the functioning of the CEC and the decision-making process within the Election Commission.

The previous petition filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi sought criminal prosecution of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. He alleged that crucial decisions were taken without the concurrence of the two Election Commissioners, alleging violation of statutory duties.