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Home > India News > SIR Row: 14 Objections by 2 Election Commissioners? ECI Counters Media Report, Says Differences Are Part of Deliberations

SIR Row: 14 Objections by 2 Election Commissioners? ECI Counters Media Report, Says Differences Are Part of Deliberations

The Election Commission has rejected suggestions of an internal rift over SIR, saying differing views are part of routine deliberations and all final decisions were taken unanimously.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Image: ANI)
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (Image: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 15:33 IST

The Election Commission on Wednesday responded to reports of differences within the poll panel over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The poll body said internal discussions can involve different views, suggestions and observations. However, it stressed that final decisions of the Commission were taken unanimously.

The clarification came after a report claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections to several decisions over a period of 10 months.

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Election Commission Says Differing Views Are Normal

The ECI said it functions as a multi-member constitutional body under Article 324 of the Constitution, statutory rules and established conventions. It said written notes, technical suggestions and internal observations are part of its regular functioning.

“Differing views and observations are a normal part of deliberation in any institution,” the Commission said.

It added that such views are part of the process before a final decision is reached. The ECI also said that every officer has the authority to offer suggestions to improve the electoral system.

ECI Says All Final Decisions Were Unanimous

The Commission maintained that its official orders and administrative directions follow established legal procedures.

“All official orders, decisions and administrative directions issued by the Commission carry full legal sanctions,” it said.

The poll body also said that its decisions over the past year, including electoral roll revision and SIR, were approved unanimously by the full Commission. It said it had introduced around 40 initiatives and undertaken several electoral reforms during this period.

EC Questions Focus on Internal Notes

The Election Commission also criticised the focus on selected internal documents.

“Highlighting certain specific internal notes/observations spread over the period of 10 months while overlooking the much larger body of approvals, decisions, instructions and initiatives give only one part of the picture,” it said.

The Commission said its work during this period also included major elections and extensive administrative exercises across several states.

It further said its digital platforms, including ECINet, operate under security protocols and audit controls to prevent unauthorised tampering or manipulation.

What Did The Indian Express Report About Differences Within The Election Commission?

The Indian Express reported on Wednesday that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and orders issued by the poll panel. The report said their concerns covered issues linked to SIR, changes to Form 6, access to electoral-roll databases and the functioning of the Commission’s IT systems.

The report also said the two Commissioners had questioned whether certain decisions were taken without their knowledge. In one case, they described changes to Form 6 as “unauthorised” and “illegal” and sought their immediate removal. They also raised concerns over what they described as the “gradual centralisation of the electoral roll database.”

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SIR Row: 14 Objections by 2 Election Commissioners? ECI Counters Media Report, Says Differences Are Part of Deliberations

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SIR Row: 14 Objections by 2 Election Commissioners? ECI Counters Media Report, Says Differences Are Part of Deliberations
SIR Row: 14 Objections by 2 Election Commissioners? ECI Counters Media Report, Says Differences Are Part of Deliberations
SIR Row: 14 Objections by 2 Election Commissioners? ECI Counters Media Report, Says Differences Are Part of Deliberations
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