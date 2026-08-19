Sita ‘Maut Ka Saman’? BJP MLA’s Remark Sparks Row As Fellow BJP Leader Hits Back

BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya has triggered a fresh controversy after making remarks about Goddess Sita, women and the wars described in the Ramayana and Mahabharata. Shakya, a second-term BJP legislator from Guna in Madhya Pradesh, made the comments during the Balram Krishi Mahotsav in Guna on Tuesday.

While speaking at the event, Shakya referred to Sita as “Maut Ka Saman” (material for death) while discussing the consequences of conflicts involving women in Hindu epics.

“During the Ramayana era, many people advised Ravana, asking why he had brought another man’s wife, saying that this was nothing but Maut Ka Saman (material for death),” Shakya said. He further claimed that women were not killed in the wars described in the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

“The same happened in the Mahabharata, one crore men were killed over one Panchali (Draupadi), no women were killed,” he said.

BJP MLA Priyanka Meena Objects On Stage

Shakya’s comments did not go unchallenged. BJP MLA Priyanka Meena Penchi, who represents the adjoining Chachoura constituency, objected to his remarks.

“Bhai Sahab ye galat baat (What you are saying is completely wrong, I as a woman is hurt by your statements),” she said.

The exchange soon turned into a verbal disagreement between the two BJP legislators. Shakya asked Meena to sit down and defended his remarks.

“I’ve read many books and know what happened where. Kindly sit down,” he told her.

The incident has drawn attention as the disagreement took place between two BJP leaders from different generations on the same stage.

Congress Attacks BJP Over Sita Remark

The opposition Congress also criticised Shakya’s comments. Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar shared a video of the BJP MLA on X and accused the party of hurting religious sentiments.

“BJP MLA called Mother Sita ‘material for death’,” Singhar said, questioning the BJP’s response to the remarks.

He also accused the party of using religious issues for political purposes while remaining silent when a BJP leader makes controversial comments about a revered figure.

Shakya Says His Words Were Misinterpreted

As the controversy grew, Shakya released a video later in the night. He claimed that his remarks had been misunderstood.

“My utterances have been misinterpreted, what I meant to say was that all those who have insulted women, have gone on to suffer downfall,” he said.

The clarification came after his comments triggered criticism from both political opponents and a fellow BJP legislator.

Shakya Has Faced Controversies Before

This is not the first time Shakya has faced criticism for his public remarks. In 2017, he questioned former India captain Virat Kohli’s patriotism after Kohli married actor Anushka Sharma in Italy. Shakya argued that Kohli had earned his money in India but chose to spend it on a wedding abroad.

In 2018, he faced criticism after making remarks about girls and boyfriends while discussing crimes against women. Months later, he again sparked controversy over comments on women and motherhood.

More recently, in July 2024, Shakya told students at a PM College of Excellence event in Guna that simply earning a college degree would not guarantee success. He suggested that students could consider opening a motorcycle puncture-repair shop to earn a livelihood.