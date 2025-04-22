Sitharaman Addresses Stanford University, Outlines India’s Strategic Vision For Achieving A Developed Nation By 2047

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's five-day official visit to the United States, which began on April 20, continues to focus on strengthening India's global position.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a collective effort to build a developed India by 2047, highlighting the importance of addressing both current challenges and future opportunities. Speaking at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in California on April 20, Sitharaman emphasized that while India must remain committed to long-term national goals, it must also stay grounded in present-day realities. “As we lay the foundation for a developed India, we must stay committed to long-term goals, without losing sight of present realities. The global order is changing. That poses challenges but also opportunities. We must be prepared to tackle the former while seizing the latter,” she stated.

Interlinked National Priorities

In her address, the finance minister pointed out that India’s economic growth, job creation, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion should not be seen as separate or competing priorities. These goals, she explained, are interconnected and must be pursued in tandem. Sitharaman stressed that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) could not be achieved by the government alone. “This vision calls upon us to think boldly, act inclusively, and stay resilient and flexible,” she said.

Indian Diaspora’s Role In Global Economy

Sitharaman also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global economy. Citing a report by Indiaspora and BCG, she noted that between 2018 and 2023, first-generation Indian immigrants had founded 72 unicorns, valued at over USD 1 billion. These companies had a combined valuation of at least USD 195 billion, providing jobs to nearly 55,000 people. The finance minister further highlighted the fact that over 65% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India have their headquarters in the United States, providing services like R&D, management consulting, and auditing.

India’s Start-up Ecosystem And Infrastructure Growth

While acknowledging that the US has had a mature start-up ecosystem for over five decades, FM Sitharaman remarked that India’s journey in this space was still in its early stages. However, she credited the government for focusing on reducing the cost and risks of starting new businesses by eliminating regulatory and infrastructure-related barriers.

India’s goal to become a developed nation by 2047 is driven by inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-led growth. Despite challenges such as global disruptions, India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and consistent reforms have kept the country on track. Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the government’s push for infrastructure development, which has fostered manufacturing-led growth and bolstered investor confidence.

India’s Rise In Global Rankings

Thanks to substantial increases in capital expenditure, India has moved from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in the world. FM Sitharaman highlighted that this progress is a sign of India’s growing global relevance, made possible by a more than fourfold increase in capital expenditure between 2017-18 and the 2025-26 Budget.

(With Inputs From ANI)

