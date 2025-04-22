Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Sitharaman Addresses Stanford University, Outlines India’s Strategic Vision For Achieving A Developed Nation By 2047

Sitharaman Addresses Stanford University, Outlines India’s Strategic Vision For Achieving A Developed Nation By 2047

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's five-day official visit to the United States, which began on April 20, continues to focus on strengthening India's global position.

Sitharaman Addresses Stanford University, Outlines India’s Strategic Vision For Achieving A Developed Nation By 2047

Sitharaman Addresses Stanford University, Outlines India's Strategic Vision for Achieving a Developed Nation by 2047


Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a collective effort to build a developed India by 2047, highlighting the importance of addressing both current challenges and future opportunities. Speaking at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution in California on April 20, Sitharaman emphasized that while India must remain committed to long-term national goals, it must also stay grounded in present-day realities. “As we lay the foundation for a developed India, we must stay committed to long-term goals, without losing sight of present realities. The global order is changing. That poses challenges but also opportunities. We must be prepared to tackle the former while seizing the latter,” she stated.

Interlinked National Priorities

In her address, the finance minister pointed out that India’s economic growth, job creation, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion should not be seen as separate or competing priorities. These goals, she explained, are interconnected and must be pursued in tandem. Sitharaman stressed that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) could not be achieved by the government alone. “This vision calls upon us to think boldly, act inclusively, and stay resilient and flexible,” she said.

Indian Diaspora’s Role In Global Economy

Sitharaman also acknowledged the significant contribution of the Indian diaspora to the global economy. Citing a report by Indiaspora and BCG, she noted that between 2018 and 2023, first-generation Indian immigrants had founded 72 unicorns, valued at over USD 1 billion. These companies had a combined valuation of at least USD 195 billion, providing jobs to nearly 55,000 people. The finance minister further highlighted the fact that over 65% of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India have their headquarters in the United States, providing services like R&D, management consulting, and auditing.

India’s Start-up Ecosystem And Infrastructure Growth

While acknowledging that the US has had a mature start-up ecosystem for over five decades, FM Sitharaman remarked that India’s journey in this space was still in its early stages. However, she credited the government for focusing on reducing the cost and risks of starting new businesses by eliminating regulatory and infrastructure-related barriers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s goal to become a developed nation by 2047 is driven by inclusive, sustainable, and innovation-led growth. Despite challenges such as global disruptions, India’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals and consistent reforms have kept the country on track. Nirmala Sitharaman underscored the government’s push for infrastructure development, which has fostered manufacturing-led growth and bolstered investor confidence.

India’s Rise In Global Rankings

Thanks to substantial increases in capital expenditure, India has moved from the 10th largest economy to the 5th largest in the world. FM Sitharaman highlighted that this progress is a sign of India’s growing global relevance, made possible by a more than fourfold increase in capital expenditure between 2017-18 and the 2025-26 Budget.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s five-day official visit to the United States, which began on April 20, continues to focus on strengthening India’s global position.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: From Pandemic Pressure to Fiscal Prudence: FM Sitharaman Stresses India’s Financial Stability

 

Filed under


Tension Rises In Nagaland

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members
US Vice President JD, acc

JD Vance Arrives At Jaipur’s Amber Fort With His Family
PM Modi Reaches Saudi Ara

PM Modi Reaches Saudi Arabia For Two-Day Visit; Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Gears Up For...
newsx

Yuvraj Singh’s Mom Reveals Shocking Truth About Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s Fear
U.S. Vice President JD Va

Watch: India’s Two Elephants Welcome Vance Family Into Jaipur; JD Vance Headed To Amer Fort
newsx

Rohit Sharma Unhappy With Impact Player Role, Sends Strong Message To Hardik Pandya
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members

Tension Rises In Nagaland Over Absorption Of 147 Contractual Faculty Members

JD Vance Arrives At Jaipur’s Amber Fort With His Family

JD Vance Arrives At Jaipur’s Amber Fort With His Family

PM Modi Reaches Saudi Arabia For Two-Day Visit; Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Gears Up For Grand Welcome

PM Modi Reaches Saudi Arabia For Two-Day Visit; Indian Diaspora In Jeddah Gears Up For...

Yuvraj Singh’s Mom Reveals Shocking Truth About Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s Fear

Yuvraj Singh’s Mom Reveals Shocking Truth About Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma’s Fear

Watch: India’s Two Elephants Welcome Vance Family Into Jaipur; JD Vance Headed To Amer Fort

Watch: India’s Two Elephants Welcome Vance Family Into Jaipur; JD Vance Headed To Amer Fort

Entertainment

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Actor Mahesh Babu Summoned By ED In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later Got Engaged To Model Thanuja Only To Be Single Again

Who Is ​Shine Tom Chacko’s First Wife? Actor Arrested In Drug Case Got Divorced, Later

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment And Biasness

Who is Pravasthi Aradhya? Singer Accuses Oscar-Winning MM Keeravani And Other Padutha Teeyaga Judges Of Harassment

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force As 2026 Dates Are Announced

Will The Oscars Reject Movies If Made By Using AI? New Rules Come In Force

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate LA Wedding

Who Is Kristen Stewart’s Wife? Actress Quietly Gets Married To Dylan Meyer In An Intimate

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave