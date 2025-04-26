Sivakasi Explosion: Three Women Killed, Several Injured At Fireworks Factory In Tamil Nadu

Three women died, and others were injured in a deadly explosion at a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. Police are investigating the tragic incident.

A tragic explosion at a private fireworks manufacturing unit in Virudhunagar district on Saturday resulted in the deaths of at least three women and injuries to several others. The explosion occurred at the Standard Fireworks unit, located in the M Pudupatti area near Sivakasi, a well-known hub of India’s fireworks industry.

The blast, which occurred while workers were engaged in the routine production of firecrackers, was triggered by friction during the mixing of chemicals. According to officials, the explosion was sudden, and the charred remains of the three women were recovered from the accident site.

In addition to the fatalities, three other workers sustained serious injuries. They have been rushed to the Sivakasi Government Hospital for treatment, where their condition is being closely monitored. Emergency responders, including firefighters from Sivakasi, were quick to arrive at the scene and are working to completely extinguish the fire that resulted from the explosion.

The firecracker manufacturing unit, which employs more than 100 workers, has over 80 rooms. The facility is privately owned by Rajarathinam. Authorities, including police and revenue department officials, have arrived at the site, and investigations into the cause of the explosion are underway.

While incidents like these are not new to Sivakasi, this explosion has once again highlighted the dangerous conditions that workers face in the fireworks industry. The region has witnessed several similar accidents in the past, underscoring the need for stricter safety standards in such factories.

The local police have secured the area, and further investigations are expected to shed light on the specific cause of the fire and whether safety protocols were properly followed.

