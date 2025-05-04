Home
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Six Bangladeshi Women Held In Delhi For Illegal Stay

The East District Police of Delhi have detained six Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the city without valid documentation. The arrests were made following a tip-off received by the Mandawali Police Station.

The East District Police of Delhi have detained six Bangladeshi nationals for residing in the city without valid documentation. The arrests were made following a tip-off received by the Mandawali Police Station.

Acting on the input, police first apprehended one woman, whose interrogation led authorities to five more individuals residing in the Paharganj area. All six were found to be living in the country without proper immigration clearance.

The women have been identified as Mim Akhtar (23), Meena Begum (35), Sheikh Munni (36), Payal Sheikh (25), Sonia Akhtar (36), and Taniya Khan (34). According to police, none of the detained individuals were able to produce any legal documents validating their stay in India.

Deportation proceedings have been initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi. The investigation is ongoing to determine how the women entered the country and whether they were part of a larger network of illegal immigrants.

