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Home > India News > Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting

Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued show-cause notices to six MPs who skipped a key party meeting in Delhi amid speculation of possible defections to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting. Photo: ANI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 13:57 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday sent show-cause notices to MPs who did not attend an important party meeting in Delhi. The move comes amid growing speculation that some party MPs may leave Shiv Sena (UBT) and join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The party has asked the absent MPs to explain why they skipped the meeting despite being informed in advance. Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday sent show-cause notices to MPs who did not attend an important party meeting in Delhi. The move comes amid growing speculation that some party MPs may leave Shiv Sena (UBT) and join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The party has asked the absent MPs to explain why they skipped the meeting despite being informed in advance.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Issues Show-Cause Notice to Six MPs

Desai said, “The meeting just got over, show-cause notice was sent today.”

When asked what kind of action would be taken against those who did not attend, he said, “Action is this only: show-cause notice. Why didn’t you come? That will be asked. Notice will be given to everyone who didn’t come.”

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Emphasising that the party would seek explanations from all absent MPs, Desai added, “Yes, notice will be given to all.”

On what specifically would be asked of the absentees, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, “Questions will be like: you were informed, you were messaged, you were WhatsApped, you received it too. And you didn’t give any reason if you were coming or not, so your absence will be looked at that way.” 

Who Were Six MPs Who Skipped Uddhav Thackeray’s Key Meeting? 

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje, after participating in the meeting, said that six MPs were absent from the gathering.

The meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs at the party’s Parliament office in Delhi on Thursday amid speculation over possible defections under the “Operation Tiger”, with senior leader Sanjay Raut asserting that those who skip the meeting would be considered “traitors.”

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, including Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Rajabhau Waje, were present at the meeting held at the party’s Parliament office.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Sanjay Raut took a sharp stance on the attendance of party MPs and said, “Jo aayenge wo hamare, nahi aayenge wo beimaan-gaddar” (Those who attend are ours; those who do not are dishonest and traitors).

Shiv Sena (UBT) had issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, directing them to attend an important meeting at the party’s Parliament office in Delhi.

When asked whether he was confident that all MPs of the party would attend the meeting, Arvind Sawant responded with a thumbs up gesture.

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Can NDA Reach Magic 360 Number? TMC Rebels, Shiv Sena Split, SP Buzz Bring BJP-Led Alliance Closer To Two-Thirds Mark 

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Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting
Tags: home-hero-pos-1Maharashtra PoliticsOperation Tigerpolitical-newsSanjay Rautshiv-sena-ubtUddhav Thackeray News

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Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting

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Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs Deserted Uddhav Thackeray? Party Issues Show-Cause Notice After Skipping Key Delhi Meeting

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