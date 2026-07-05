Siya Goyal Middle Finger Row: Can an Obscene Gesture Lead to Arrest in India? Check What Indian Law Says

Siya Goyal, who allegedly killed her fiancé Ketan Agarwal alongside her lover Chetan Choudhary, has landed in another controversy. While being escorted by the police, Goyal made an obscene gesture toward the media stationed outside her house. The middle-finger gesture quickly became the talk of the town as social media users widely shared and commented on a 17-second video posted online.

Some users slammed Goyal for flashing the middle finger, while others questioned the media, asking why they do not respect the boundaries of their coverage. Following the viral clip, online users are eagerly searching for the history and significance of the middle-finger gesture, as well as its legal punishments under relevant Indian laws.

Pune, Maharashtra: Siya Goyal, accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, was taken by Pune Rural Police to her Market Yard residence for investigation. After the investigation was completed, while leaving the house, Siya Goyal allegedly made obscene gestures and showed the middle… pic.twitter.com/mHnQKlfRrq — IANS (@ians_india) July 2, 2026

Why is Showing Middle Finger Considered Offensive?

The controversy surrounding Siya Goyal’s viral gesture toward the media is being widely condemned by internet users. In her current situation, this obscene gesture has triggered massive online backlash and could further damage the reputation of the accused. According to historical records, the middle-finger gesture can be traced back over 2,000 years to the Ancient Greece period, followed by the Ancient Romans, who used it to insult or mock someone. Over the centuries, the gesture has been adopted globally as a symbol of frustration, anger, and disrespect. Modern media including movies, music videos, and social media has made the gesture highly visible, frequently appearing in sporting events and online content to signal aggression toward opponents.

Is Flashing Middle Finger Illegal in India?

In India, showing the middle finger is not categorized as a criminal offense. However, depending on the situation, it can certainly lead to legal consequences. If the gesture is used to intentionally insult, provoke, or humiliate an individual, it can invoke serious provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or other laws relating to public nuisance, criminal intimidation, or obscene acts in public. In contrast, in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, the middle finger is generally considered as rude or offensive but is heavily protected under free speech. Nevertheless, in certain strict jurisdictions worldwide, making the gesture can still attract heavy fines or prompt legal proceedings under local public indecency laws.

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