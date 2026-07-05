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Home > India News > Siya Goyal Middle Finger Row: Can an Obscene Gesture Lead to Arrest in India? Check What Indian Law Says

Siya Goyal Middle Finger Row: Can an Obscene Gesture Lead to Arrest in India? Check What Indian Law Says

Following murder accused Siya Goyal's viral obscene gesture to the media, look at the history of the middle finger and its punishments under Indian law.

Driver Reveals What Happened After Siya's Brother Forced Her Into Car for Bali Trip With Ketan Agarwal.(Image: X)
Driver Reveals What Happened After Siya's Brother Forced Her Into Car for Bali Trip With Ketan Agarwal.(Image: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-07-05 11:59 IST

Siya Goyal, who allegedly killed her fiancé Ketan Agarwal alongside her lover Chetan Choudhary, has landed in another controversy. While being escorted by the police, Goyal made an obscene gesture toward the media stationed outside her house. The middle-finger gesture quickly became the talk of the town as social media users widely shared and commented on a 17-second video posted online. 

Some users slammed Goyal for flashing the middle finger, while others questioned the media, asking why they do not respect the boundaries of their coverage. Following the viral clip, online users are eagerly searching for the history and significance of the middle-finger gesture, as well as its legal punishments under relevant Indian laws.  

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Why is Showing Middle Finger Considered Offensive?

The controversy surrounding Siya Goyal’s viral gesture toward the media is being widely condemned by internet users. In her current situation, this obscene gesture has triggered massive online backlash and could further damage the reputation of the accused. According to historical records, the middle-finger gesture can be traced back over 2,000 years to the Ancient Greece period, followed by the Ancient Romans, who used it to insult or mock someone. Over the centuries, the gesture has been adopted globally as a symbol of frustration, anger, and disrespect. Modern media including movies, music videos, and social media has made the gesture highly visible, frequently appearing in sporting events and online content to signal aggression toward opponents.

Is Flashing Middle Finger Illegal in India?

In India, showing the middle finger is not categorized as a criminal offense. However, depending on the situation, it can certainly lead to legal consequences. If the gesture is used to intentionally insult, provoke, or humiliate an individual, it can invoke serious provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) or other laws relating to public nuisance, criminal intimidation, or obscene acts in public. In contrast, in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, the middle finger is generally considered as rude or offensive but is heavily protected under free speech. Nevertheless, in certain strict jurisdictions worldwide, making the gesture can still attract heavy fines or prompt legal proceedings under local public indecency laws.

Also Read: Who Is Talha Saeed? Hafiz Saeed’s Son Set to Lead Lashkar-e-Taiba as It Splits Into Three Operational Commands

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Siya Goyal Middle Finger Row: Can an Obscene Gesture Lead to Arrest in India? Check What Indian Law Says
Tags: Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitahome-hero-pos-2Is middle finger punishable in IndiaKetan Agarwal Pune murder caseSiya Goyal middle finger rowSiya Goyal viral video media

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Siya Goyal Middle Finger Row: Can an Obscene Gesture Lead to Arrest in India? Check What Indian Law Says
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