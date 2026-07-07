Siya Goyal Secretly Married Chetan Chaudhary? Deleted Photos, Marriage Records Under Police Scanner

Police investigating the death of Ketan Agarwal are now examining whether accused Siya Goyal had secretly married her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, months before Agarwal’s death. As per sources quoted by NDTV, investigators are verifying claims that the couple registered their marriage at a local registrar’s office around four months ago under the Special Marriage Act. If a valid marriage certificate exists, it could invalidate Goyal’s engagement with Ketan Agarwal, which took place in February.

The fresh development has become a key part of the probe into the June 18 death of Ketan Agarwal, who fell from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune. Police have accused Goyal of plotting the murder because she did not want to marry him, while both she and Chaudhary remain in judicial custody.

Ketan Agarwal probe focuses on alleged secret marriage records

As per reports, police are checking whether an official marriage certificate was issued under the Special Marriage Act. Police are also questioning two of Goyal’s college friends who allegedly signed as witnesses during the registration process.

Technical teams are trying to recover deleted photographs from a private Instagram account that reportedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands. The digital evidence is being examined as part of the investigation into Ketan Agarwal’s death.

Ketan Agarwal case examines motive behind alleged murder plot

According to reports, police say the alleged murder conspiracy may have been accelerated after Ketan Agarwal’s family sought Goyal’s documents to prepare for their planned destination wedding in Udaipur, scheduled for November. Police are also examining Chaudhary’s bank records to determine whether he paid a middleman to bypass the mandatory public notice required under the Special Marriage Act.

Ketan Agarwal, a Pune businessman, met Goyal through family matchmakers before the two got engaged earlier this year. Police claim Chaudhary followed the couple to Lohagad Fort on June 18 to carry out the murder plan. The investigation is continuing to determine whether the alleged secret marriage played a role in the events leading to Ketan Agarwal’s death.

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