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Home > India News > Skeleton-Like Object Found in Delhi Scrap: Why Police Are Now Checking a School Connection

Skeleton-Like Object Found in Delhi Scrap: Why Police Are Now Checking a School Connection

A skeleton-like object found in scrap in central Delhi has triggered a police probe. A school has emerged as a possible source, but cops have yet to confirm whether it is real human remains or a dummy.

Skeleton-like object found in scrap in central Delhi (Photo: X)
Skeleton-like object found in scrap in central Delhi (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-26 18:46 IST

A skeleton-like object found in scrap material in central Delhi has left police investigating its unusual origin. The object was discovered during a cleanliness drive on Saturday. The matter was reported to the police after the scrap dealer came across the object. Cops are now trying to trace where the material came from and determine whether the object is an actual human skeleton. According to reports, police have contacted the scrap dealer who obtained the material. Investigators are also checking its possible source.

School Link Emerges in Initial Probe

A preliminary inquiry has pointed towards a school. Police said the scrap dealer may have received the material from a school. The object could possibly be biological waste. Police said it may have been obtained by the school for sampling or educational purposes. However, investigators have not confirmed whether the object is made from real human remains.

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Police said it was too early to establish whether it was an actual human skeleton or a dummy used for teaching. The scrap dealer and school administration are now being questioned as part of the verification process.

What Did the Scrap Dealer Tell Police?

According to ANI, the scrap dealer found the human-like object inside the scrap material he had purchased. He reportedly told police that he had bought the scrap from a school around a month ago. The box containing what appeared to be human remains was allegedly part of the material he received.

The police are now working to establish the complete chain of custody of the scrap and identify where the skeleton-like object originally came from. Further investigation is underway.

Similar Skeleton Discovery in Chandigarh

The recent finding of the skeleton in Delhi took place weeks after yet another skeleton was discovered in Chandigarh. A human skeleton was recovered in bushes within a mango grove next to Centra Mall a month ago. Sanitation workers who were cleaning the area were said to have discovered the bones.

From early investigations, it was revealed that the bones may be those of a man who was around 35 to 40 years old. The police believed that the skeleton might have been in the place for some time.

The forensic team collected evidence and videographed the scene. The remains were later taken for examination. In the Delhi case, however, police are yet to establish whether the object is genuine human remains or an educational dummy.

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Skeleton-Like Object Found in Delhi Scrap: Why Police Are Now Checking a School Connection
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