Sketches Of Terrorist Involved In Pahalgam Terror Attack OUT, Check Here

In the latest Pahalgam terror attack case, NewsX sources have gotten their hands on the sketches of the terrorists who were involved in the cowardly attack on the tourists yesterday. The NIA forensic team sketches pictures of the Pahalgam terrorists based on testimonies, eyewitnesses’ accounts.

The three have reportedly been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

Here’s the image :

Till now the terror attack witnesses are able to identify only 3 terrorists who attacked the tourists in Baisaran.

The development is part of a broader crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir to locate those behind the killings of tourists. Authorities hope the sketches, drawn from eyewitness reports and initial intelligence, will aid both the public and local forces in identifying the attackers and ensuring they are brought to justice.

