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Home > India News > Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

A dispute over a senior citizen seat at Delhi’s Supreme Court Metro Station allegedly escalated into an assault, leaving 48-year-old Pawan Sharma with a fatal head injury. Police have named two men in an FIR.

Delhi Metro
Delhi Metro

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-10-11 22:53 IST

A dispute over a seat reserved for senior citizens at Delhi’s Supreme Court Metro Station allegedly turned violent, leading to the death of a 48-year-old man. Pawan Sharma died during treatment at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital after sustaining a head injury in the October 8 incident. Following a complaint by his mother, Durga Sharma, the Supreme Court Metro Police Station registered an FIR on October 9. The complaint names Sanjay Pratap Singh and Siddharth Singh in connection with the alleged assault.

Argument Over Senior Citizen Seat Escalates Into Fight

According to the FIR, the dispute began over the use of a seat reserved for senior citizens at the metro station. What started as an argument allegedly escalated into a physical altercation involving Pawan Sharma and the two men named in the complaint.

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The FIR alleges that Sanjay Pratap Singh and Siddharth Singh slapped and pushed Sharma during the confrontation. The exact sequence of events leading to the altercation is under investigation.

Pawan Sharma Falls, Suffers Head Injury

According to the complaint, Sharma fell to the metro station floor after being pushed and sustained a head injury. The incident took a serious turn as he required immediate medical attention.

Metro staff subsequently arranged for an ambulance to take him to LNJP Hospital. However, Sharma died during treatment, turning the dispute over a reserved seat into a fatal case.

Mother’s Complaint Leads to FIR

After Sharma’s death, the next step was taken by his mother, who made a complaint to the police authorities. A case has been filed against the two men at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station on 9th October. This case has been registered under Section 105 and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 105 relates to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, whereas Section 3(5) is related to acts performed by more than one person to carry out their common intention.

Police Probe Focuses on Circumstances of Death

Now, police are looking into the reasons behind the fight, the involvement of two people in that fight, and how it resulted in the death of Sharma. It will completely depend on the results of the investigation for further action.

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Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered
Tags: 48-Year-Old Man DiesDelhi crime newsDelhi Metro Assault CaseDelhi Metro fightDelhi Metro seat disputehome-hero-pos-2Pawan Sharma DeathSenior Citizen Seat DisputeSupreme Court Metro Station

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Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

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Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

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Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered
Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered
Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered
Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered
Slapped and Pushed Over a Senior Citizen Seat? Delhi Metro Dispute Turns Fatal: 48-Year-Old Pawan Sharma Dies; FIR Registered

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